Even though schools are closed, parents recently had the chance to see a preliminary idea of where their elementary-age children could be going to school within the next year and a half.
Rochester Public Schools hosted a virtual feedback session on Wednesday, allowing the public to view the design process for the new elementary school slated for construction in a section of Schmidt park in Northwest Rochester later this year.
During the presentation, Kevin Holm, an architect with the firm LHB, gave an overview of what the project has included so far, as well as what is yet to come. The 30-minute presentation has been saved to the District’s YouTube page, and is still available to watch.
Construction of the school is set to begin in September, and it’s expected to be complete by the fall of 2021. Holm said they hope to have a schematic design to the school district by May 19 that would include an estimated cost, as well as mock-up images of the building.
Even though they are still in the process of developing more detailed plans, Holm presented an initial draft layout of the two-floor building, showing the general areas where everything will be located.
Holm said they developed the draft for the building based on information they collected from multiple different groups, such as the Rochester School Board, the district’s cabinet members, design committees, and user groups, among others.
As a result of those meetings, Holm said they developed a list of goals for the new building. For example, some of the goals included having large classrooms with flexible furniture arrangements, having special education integrated throughout the building, utilizing natural light, and having consideration for different learning styles, among others.
The new elementary school is one of the construction projects resulting from the $180 million bond referendum that voters approved in November.
The Schmidt Park school is one of three new elementary schools that will be built as a result of that referendum. The other two, Bishop and Longfellow elementary schools, will be built in the same locations as the existing buildings. But the Schmidt Park site is a new addition to the district’s list of schools. The referendum also included funding for a new middle school, the location of which has yet to be finalized.