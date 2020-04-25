Usually, springtime means an outbreak of "senioritis," as soon-to-be graduating seniors wind down their high school careers.
But thanks to the pandemic, now that Gov. Tim Walz has extended distance learning through the end of the year, Rochester Public Schools, and other districts across the region, are unsure what kind of graduation ceremonies they will be able to host.
RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz has said the district undoubtedly will do something to mark the occasion and honor the 2020 seniors, but he doesn't yet know what that will look like.
“I had two kids that graduated from high school, and I know how important that event is,” Muñoz said. “We’re going to try to come up with an answer as quickly as possible.”
Part of the reason school administrators can’t fully move forward with their decisions is because they’re waiting for guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education about what they can or can’t do to celebrate the occasion. Muñoz said he wouldn’t want to suggest a possibility that the district is considering, only to find it wouldn’t be feasible under the guidance from the Department of Education.
While school districts across the board are waiting for that same guidance from the state, a couple of surrounding districts have hinted at some of the possibilities they are considering.
Byron Public Schools Superintendent Joey Page said his district is surveying students to learn what they would like to see happen for graduation. He said they’re planning to host a virtual meeting the following week to review some of the results.
“An important voice in this is going to be our students,” Page said. “We are going to create a space for them to give us some feedback. They worked incredibly hard.”
Chatfield Superintendent Ed Harris said his district might host commencement outside on the football field, where everyone could keep farther apart from one another. He also said they might consider moving the date for graduation back a little if it would allow them to host a more traditional ceremony.
While Rochester seniors have yet to find out what their graduation ceremony will look like, they recently received a letter from Muñoz, who offered condolences about the way their final year of high school is ending.
The letter was signed April 22, one day before Walz announced students would finish the year with distance learning.
“If the coronavirus continues to keep us from gathering, we will figure out some creative way to honor and celebrate you,” Muñoz wrote in the letter. “I know that I will never forget the Class of 2020. I'll always remember the sacrifices you are making to protect the health and safety of our community.”