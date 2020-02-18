Rochester School Board members declined Tuesday to enact proposed options to shift high school start times later.
Board members said they want more input from the community, families, students and teachers as well as information from elementary school educators about optimal school times for younger students before moving forward with a plan to change school start times.
Board members said postponing changes in favor of a better plan was the preferred option.
"While it's not optimal for our high school students, I think it would be optimal for all students," said board member Mark Schleusner.
District staff presented the board with two plans that would have moved high school start times from 7:40 a.m. to 8:20 a.m.
Educators and sleep experts recommend later start times for adolescent students. Two options were discussed in a public forum last year along with a presentation by Dr. R. Robert Auger, a sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic about adolescent sleep cycles and needs.
Two other options presented to the board Tuesday were created under certain constraints including keeping estimated transportation cost increase to about $300,000. Board members said in a meeting last year $300,000 additional transportation costs associated with later start time plans would be acceptable.
However, some board members said Tuesday that they didn’t want to put an exact cost constraint on the plan if spending slightly more money would better serve student and community needs.
“If we have to spend $500,000 to do this, that’s fine because that’s for the students,” said board member Julie Workman.
Superintendent Michael Muñoz said he and district staff still needed some guidelines.
“It’s hard to pick a dollar amount out of the air,” said board member Melissa Amundsen.
“Without any barriers, we could come up with a hundred options,” Muñoz said.
School officials studied contracting with the city of Rochester to use public transit to help enact a uniform start time for district elementary, middle and high school students. However, that plan was abandoned after studies found it would increase district transportation costs by an estimated $6 million.
Board Member Cathy Nathan said declining to accept either the start time proposals Tuesday wasn’t an end to the effort to accommodate the district’s adolescents’ sleep needs.
“This is an expansion of the conversation and not the end of it,” Nathan said.