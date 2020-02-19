Racial disparities in disciplinary actions at Rochester schools persisted last semester, but school leaders say they see progress.
African American students made up about 42 percent of total out-of-school suspensions in the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year, while accounting for 14.3 percent of the total student enrollment.
Discipline numbers from the first half of the school year were presented to the Rochester School Board on Tuesday as part of a report to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The district is required to submit the report and submit plans to address the disparity as part of an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. The OCR intervened in the school district after a five-year compliance review completed in 2015 revealed that black students at Rochester schools were being disproportionately disciplined.
Since then, the district has been working with the MDHR in tracking the disparities and the district’s efforts to bring them down. This is the second year of a three-year agreement between the district and MDHR to provide that information.
Michael Muñoz, Rochester schools superintendent, said the district has not received feedback concerning the reports or efforts to reduce discipline disparities.
“But we’re meeting our obligation,” he said.
Suspension for fights nearly doubled from first semester last school year to the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year from 120 to 220. Suspensions for physical aggression also climbed, from 154 to 215.
School leaders noted the discipline data was from early in the year and that some of the strategies employed by teachers to address behavior have curtailed some recurring discipline concerns. They noted a small number of students made up most of the disciplinary incidents, with 95 percent of district students not receiving any discipline referrals or suspensions, said Matt Ruzek, principal of Riverside Elementary School. Teachers and staff are working to address the needs of those students who make up a large percentage of referrals, he added.
“We know the numbers aren’t who they are,” he said.
Disciplinary suspensions are a last resort, he added.
“The last thing we want to do is suspend a student, because then they’re gone from us,” Ruzek said.
Friedell District-Wide Middle School Principal Levi Lundak said that one student accumulated more than 20 discipline referrals early in the year, but school officials have helped the student better handle conflicts and emotions since then.
“We had a number of things where we weren’t supporting the student in the right way,” Lundak said. “It’s a matter of getting to know them.”
District-wide efforts to reduce overall discipline referrals include trauma-informed teaching, social emotional learning and classroom strategies such as positive behavior interventions and supports. Ruzek said he is seeing those efforts work at Riverside.
“The work we’ve done this year, we’ve seen the benefits,” he said. “But we’re going to need more.”
Muñoz agreed.
“The schools doing those sort of things — they’re getting results,” he said.