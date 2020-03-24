Debbie Syring, assistant nutrition manager at the Alternative Learning Center, hands meals to Beto Severino and Alexander Severino, 8, Monday, March 23, 2020, near Homestead Village apartments in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools will be distributing meals to children while schools are closed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic from March 23-26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at locations throughout Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
It was lunchtime on Monday, and 4-year-old Ariike Oloye was running and jumping down the sidewalk toward the school bus. Her mother was trailing behind her.
It was hard to tell whether Ariike was excited about lunch or just at the chance to get out of the house. Regardless, she made her way to the bus to receive her bagged lunch, as well as breakfast for the next day.
Like a number of other school districts across the state, Rochester Public Schools is providing meals to students even though the district canceled classes temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to providing lunches at three of the schools, several school buses took bagged lunches into some of Rochester’s neighborhoods.
“This is a blessing, because we spend a lot of money on buying groceries, because we have to eat in,” said Lola Oloye, Ariike’s mother. “I’ve got my son with me and his fiancée, so the food is being ate up very quickly.”
The district is providing the meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The three schools offering pickup are Mayo High School, John Adams Middle School and Riverside Elementary.
The district started providing lunches at the schools last week, but Monday was the first time the buses began distributing the “grab and go” lunches. Heather Nessler, executive director for communications and marketing for RPS, said the district provided 977 meals last Wednesday and 964 meals last Thursday.
On Monday, school workers taped signs to the buses that were taking part in the grab-and-go program. One of the signs said “lunch meals.” Another said “Breakfast meals.” A third said “remember to stay 6 feet apart.” Handicap ramps extended out of the buses, and district workers used them as small stages from which to distribute the meals.
Slowly, people made their way up to the buses in the gray, cold weather. Sometimes it would be a student by themselves, saying a few shy words of thanks. Other times, it would be a child, such as Ariike, walking up with their parents.
Ralph Poe came to pick up bagged lunches for his two young daughters. He’s been home from work sick with pneumonia. He said he appreciates the schools making sure students are fed even though they aren’t holding classes.
“We try to always stay stocked up on food, mainly because … well, truthfully, I’ve been hungry before, and it’s not fun,” he said. “So I always make sure that they have plenty of food and are well taken care of.”
While Poe expects to return to work once he recovers, Lola Oloye doesn’t know when she will be able to go back to work since the salon where she works has closed because of COVID-19.
Ariike has also been stuck at home because her Head Start program is temporarily shut down.
“Her birthday is in the next couple weeks, and I don’t know how to tell her we have to have a birthday party at home,” Lola Oloye said about Ariike. “I can’t wait until this is done and over.”
After grabbing their lunches, Ariike walked back down the sidewalk, holding hands with her mother and another family member.
Before they left, Ariike peppered the school staff with questions, but she didn’t forget to show her gratitude for the meals they gave her.