Debbie Syring, assistant nutrition manager at the Alternative Learning Center, hands meals to Beto Severino and Alexander Severino, 8, Monday, March 23, 2020, near Homestead Village apartments in Rochester. Rochester Public Schools will be distributing meals to children while schools are closed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic from March 23-26, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at locations throughout Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)