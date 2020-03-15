Rochester Public Schools will be closed for 2 1/2 weeks, beginning Wednesday, March 18.
Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Sunday requiring all districts in the state to close in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The virus is classified as a world pandemic.
Minnesota has not escaped the virus. As of Sunday, there are 35 diagnosed cases in the state.
One of the latest cases is an Olmsted County resident; there are now two cases in the county.
Olmsted County Public Health said the second individual with COVID-19 has a known history of travel to a high-risk area and did not require hospitalization. The patient is isolating at home and recovering.
The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday announced 13 additional cases, bringing the total number of cases in Minnesota to 35. Three of the new cases did not have recent travel out of the state or any known exposures to a COVID-19 case, indicating community transmission.
Walz said his decision to close schools was not made lightly.
“My top priority as governor is the safety of Minnesotans. As a former teacher, and father of two teenage kids, I’m especially focused on the safety of our children,” he said in a news release. “Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”
Hours later, RPS Superintendent Michael Muñoz began to clarify what the decision will mean for area teachers and students, as well as their families.
Rochester's closure will continue through Friday, March 27. The district’s spring break is scheduled for March 30 through April 3, which means the yearly break for students will be extended from one week to 2 1/2 weeks.
Parents and guardians who choose to keep their children out of school on Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, will have an excused absence.
Although the district will be closed to students, many staff members will need to work during the lead-up to spring break. Muñoz said the district’s staff will use the time to prepare for the possibility that students will have to remain out of school longer than just through the end of spring break.
“Staff, excluding those considered in the CDC high-risk categories, will report to work to plan for facilitating learning for our students, should we need to remain closed beyond our spring break,” Muñoz said in a prepared statement.
In addition to classroom cancellations, the school is canceling additional events such as after-school activities, community education programs and building rentals.
Muñoz said hourly employees of the district will continue to be paid during the two-week closure.
Even though students will not be in the classrooms during the closure, the district will continue to provide meals for students who need them. Muñoz said more information regarding school meals should be released Tuesday.
Students will not have to make up the coursework they miss during the closure. However, Muñoz said administrators hope to arrange some sort of distance-learning option in case the district needs to extend the closure past April 3.
Right now, the district does not have sufficient technological resources to allow every student to access their coursework remotely via laptop or tablet.
The governor’s office said districts will provide child care to the children of health care professionals and first responders. Muñoz said it is unclear whether the district will receive any sort of financial aid from the state to provide that care.
The RPS website says the district will provide more details through email to those who qualify for child care services. Muñoz said Sunday that the district plans to meet with its “community partners” on Monday to determine which families would qualify for the child care.
The district already provides child care services, although it charges a fee for the option.
As a public service, we've opened all Health and COVID-19 related stories to everyone regardless of subscription status. Support local journalism by subscribing: https://www.postbulletin.com/subscribe/