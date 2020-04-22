Rochester Public Schools could make a decision on the location for its new middle school as early as Tuesday following the city council’s decision not to annex the district’s preferred location in the southwest section of the city.
The school board will meet Tuesday, and is expected to consider two alternative land options, Superintendent Michael Muñoz said Tuesday.
“We will talk to the board about those two options, and probably land on one of those, and move forward,” Muñoz said. “We’re really on a time schedule, so we hope to get the board to take action.”
Based on a construction schedule presented at a school board meeting in March, construction on the new middle school is scheduled to start in October.
The two alternative locations are both in the northwest part of the city. One would include up to 40 acres of land north of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest between 50th and 60th avenues.
The other is near 65th Street Northwest. Muñoz wouldn’t disclose its exact location, although he did say the property would have to be annexed by the city.
Earlier this year, RPS released two maps showing where the boundaries for the four public middle schools would be. One showed the boundaries based on the new middle school being built in the southwest quadrant. The other map showed the boundaries based on the new middle school in the northwest quadrant.
Although the district has yet to fine tune those district boundaries, building the middle school in the northwest section would essentially sandwich the four middle schools’ boundary lines. The new middle school would serve students from the entire northern section of the city. Willow Creek Middle School would take students from the entire southern section. John Adams and Kellogg middle schools would split the middle section of the city.
One of drawbacks of locating the middle school in the northwest is that it would require some students to drive past schools closer to their homes to arrive at their assigned schools.
“No matter which of the two northwest sites we select, students are going to have to go across two schools to get to theirs,” Muñoz said. “Besides just doing capacity, we’re trying to balance out our schools so you don’t have one school that has a high level of poverty or a high number of students of color.”
Even though the district had entered into a preliminary agreement with the landowner of the southwest option, Muñoz said it shouldn’t be a problem to withdraw from the agreement. That agreement was contingent upon the city approving the annexation, Muñoz said. Because of that, the district will get back the $100,000 earnest money that it paid.
The Rochester City Council’s decision regarding the annexation Monday was nearly unanimous, with a 6-1 vote.
“We’re definitely really disappointed,” Muñoz said. “We felt the ideal -- the best -- location for our middle school was in the southwest part of Rochester.”