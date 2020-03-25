Rochester Public Schools shared the following information on their Facebook page:
RPS Announcements: Today, March 25, Governor Walz announced an executive order for Minnesotans to “Stay at Home” beginning Friday, March 27, at 11:59 PM through Friday, April 10. The Governor authorized the Education Commissioner to extend Distance Learning from March 30 through at least April 30. This is what this means for Rochester Public Schools students: 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 • Spring Break for RPS students is Friday, March 27, through Sunday, April 5. • Distance Learning will not occur during Spring Break • Distance Learning will begin for all RPS students, other than Longfellow Elementary students, on Monday, April 6. • Distance Learning will begin for Longfellow Elementary students on Monday, April 13. • You can expect communication from your school on or before Monday, April 6, on what Distance Learning will look like for your child. • At this time, Distance Learning will occur Monday, April 6, through April 30. The Minnesota Department of Education will continue to re-evaluate the Distance Learning schedule, and this is subject to an extension. In the event that we are able to return to learning in the classroom in May, the first day back for students would be Tuesday, May 5. The Commissioner of Education reserved Friday, May 1, and Monday, May 4, for “planning” days for our district staff. Staff would report these days, students would not. Again, this is subject to change. 𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘 Beginning April 6, the District will continue emergency child care for Tier 1 and Tier 2 emergency workers, including Rochester Public Schools staff whose work cannot be done from home. • Care for school-age children age 12 and under will be available at four sites: • Jefferson Elementary for students who attend Folwell, Jefferson, Lincoln, Riverside • Franklin Elementary for students who attend Bamber, Franklin/MAF, Longfellow, Pinewood • Gage Elementary for students who attend Churchill, Gage, Gibbs, Hoover • Sunset Terrace Elementary for students who attend Bishop, Elton Hills, Sunset, Washington • All participants must register weekly during this period, even those who participated during the previous period. • Registration for April 6-10 care is available online: . Please register by Friday, April 3. https://forms.gle/EMGNtmdLZSbAS1XA6 • Participants must be fever free, must not have had direct exposure in the last fourteen days to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, and must not have traveled themselves in the last fourteen days to a country with a Level III Travel Health Notice by the Centers for Disease Control. 𝗠𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗘 The District will continue to provide meal service for our students during this time frame. • March 30 - April 3: Walk/Drive-Up Service available at Gage Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Sunset Terrace Elementary, John Adams Middle, Willow Creek Middle, and Mayo High from 11 AM - 12:30 PM on weekdays. • April 6 - May 4, weekdays: the current plan is for Walk/Drive-Up Service at the six schools listed above, plus, Grab-and-Go meals at 18 other locations. We are still working on these details and will share the details on our website, social media, and through Skylert communications. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this constantly changing time. Thank you to our families, our volunteers, and all of the critical workers on the front lines of this pandemic. Together, we will get through this.