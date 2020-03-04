In the search for a location to build on, Rochester Public Schools recently issued the would-be boundaries for its existing and future middle schools based on two land options currently under consideration.
One of those two choices for a new middle school is in the northwest section of the city. The other is in the southwest portion of the city. School officials have indicated that their preferred location would be the southwest option and submitted annexation documentation in December, according to a statement from the district.
The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission will review the situation March 11. Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz said that if the preferred southwest option doesn’t pan out, they will move forward with the northwest option.
“The goal is to start digging in October of 2020, so we need to get going,” he said.
If the school district were to select the northwest location, the boundaries of the new middle school would cover the entirety of the northern part of the district. The boundaries of Willow Creek Middle School would cover the entirety of the south. The boundaries of Kellogg and John Adams would be sandwiched between the first two, with Kellog serving the eastern midsection and John Adams serving the western midsection.
One of the issues with building the new school in the northwest section is busing. In fact, some students would ride the bus past the nearest middle school to their homes so they could attend school at the new facility.
If the school district were to select the southwest location, the four middle schools would each take a geographically disproportionate quadrant of the city. In that scenario, Willow Creek would serve students in the southeast, the new middle school would serve students in the southwest, John Adams would serve the northwest, and Kellogg would serve the northeast.
In addition to releasing the geographic boundaries for the two possible scenarios, the district also issued information regarding the students who would fill the schools in each theoretic location.
Muñoz emphasized, however, that the boundary maps are preliminary. He said they will adjust the boundaries as they finalize the site for the school to account for racial diversity, socioeconomic status, walkability and capacity.
“We know, based on the data that’s on the graph, we have to make some adjustments here and there to balance them out better — this is just our first attempt at what the boundaries could potentially look like,” he said.
That being said, the student make-up would be somewhat lopsided based on the preliminary information released by the district.
If officials chose the southwest land option — sectioning the district into quadrants — more than 50% of the population at Willow Creek Middle School would consist of students of color. Under the same scenario, only 34.3% of the population would be students of color at the new middle school.
By comparison, if officials chose the northwest option — creating the sandwich effect among the boundaries — the percentage of students of color at each of the middle schools would range from 39% at Willow Creek to 47.4% at the new middle school covering the northern section of the district.
The initial numbers also showed some disparity in regard to socioeconomic status and capacity. For example, the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch would be twice as high at Willow Creek as the new middle school, if the district were to build in the southwest.
By comparison, the percentage of students receiving free and reduced-price lunch at the various middle schools would range from 28.6% at Willow Creek to 44% at Kellogg, if the Middle School were located in the northwest section of the city.
“When we do finalize boundaries, we’re really looking at trying to address capacity and balance out enrollment, but we’re also trying to make sure that every building better reflects our student population, both racially and socioeconomically,” Muñoz said.