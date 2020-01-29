An agreement between Rochester Public Schools and the owner of land tabbed for a new middle school has been extended a second time.
On Tuesday, the Rochester School Board approved extending the due-diligence period outlined in the $2.9 million purchase agreement between the district and Jarris LLC to May 30.
That agreement was approved by the board in March last year contingent on the outcome of the Nov. 5 referendum vote, which passed.
The 150-acre site, along 40th Street Southwest, about a mile west of U.S. Highway 63, would also have room for future construction of an elementary school and high school.
However, under the city’s “Planning 2 Succeed” long-range plan, part of that parcel is not set for urban expansion for more than 20 years.
The middle school would be built on a portion identified by city plan maps for development before 2040, said Rochester Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz.
Extending the due-diligence period of the purchase agreement allows both parties to withdraw without cost from the agreement if the city declines to annex the land.
Muñoz said city leaders indicated that the city council will not take up annexing the land until March.
“We’re still hoping the Southwest plan still works,” Muñoz said in an interview after the meeting.
This is the second time the district has extended the due-diligence period -- and likely the last, Muñoz told the board during the meeting.
“I don’t anticipate we’d extend it much beyond that,” he said. “If we do, we might not meet our open date (of the new school).”
Under current design and construction timetables, construction of the middle school is scheduled to begin fall this year, with the school opening in fall 2022.
