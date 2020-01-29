Weather Alert

...FOG FORMING ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND NORTHERN IOWA... VISIBILITIES CONTINUE TO DROP ACROSS PARTS OF SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND NORTHERN IOWA THIS MORNING. PLEASE USE CAUTION IF YOU ARE DRIVING IN THIS AREA. IN ADDITION TO NEAR ZERO VISIBILITIES IN SOME PLACES, THE FOG MAY BE FREEZING ON SOME ROAD WAYS CAUSING SLICK SPOTS.