In December, Rochester Public Schools officials heard public input on two proposals for later start times for high school students.
On Tuesday, school board members are being asked to approve a third option for school start times for the 2020-21 school year.
The first option presented to the public last year proposed changing the current start time from 7:40 a.m. to 8 a.m. The second option pushed the start time to about 8:45 a.m.
On the school board meeting agenda Tuesday is an agenda item approving an 8:20 a.m. start for high school students.
Middle schools would start at 8:05 a.m., and elementary school students would begin their day at 9:35 a.m.
The high schools would dismiss at 3:30 p.m., middle schools at 3 p.m., and elementary school students would be in school until 4 p.m.
The proposal could require up to five additional bus routes in the mornings and potentially an increase in van routes. However, the cost to the district would be below $300,000, according to school board documents.
The measure will be taken up at the regular board meeting Tuesday at the Edison Building. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
Dr. R. Robert Auger, a sleep medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic, said at a Dec. 11 public meeting about start times that he would recommend later start times for adolescents.
“From a professional standpoint, I don’t think (high school) should start any earlier than 8:30,” Auger said.
He began the forum with a presentation showing studies that indicate that the natural sleep cycle of adolescents generally means they don’t get sleepy until later in the evening but still need more than nine hours of sleep.
A 2014 policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics identified insufficient sleep for adolescents as a “public health issue.”
A 2017 study published by the University of Minnesota based on a survey of 9,000 students from five school districts with varying start times found that those who started school later slept more overall.
Students who slept more also had improved attendance and enrollment rates, reported better mental health status and were less likely to have substance abuse issues.