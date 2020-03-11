AUSTIN — It’s all fun and games until someone takes the pizza away.
While such a thought might be too tragic to even consider, a room full of students was asked to ponder the scenario Tuesday morning when an outreach specialist from the Science Museum of Minnesota came to Banfield Elementary School.
“Think about the design process of pizza,” said Outreach Specialist Sam Horak. “How big to make it? How hot to cook it? What to put on it? Does your oven stay stable?”
The elementary school won the Science Matters program from the Science Museum of Minnesota and Flint Hills Resources. In addition to the presentation at the school, the program includes a trip to the Science Museum of Minnesota for the school’s fourth-graders.
Marsha Wilson, a fourth-grade teacher at Banfield, said the museum came to Banfield nearly a decade ago. They’d been trying to get the museum to come back in the years since, without any success until they won the program this year.
“It fits into our curriculum perfectly,” Wilson said.
Throughout the program, Horak and the students undertook a handful of projects together. They measured the displacement of water by putting different-sized objects into a tube of green fluid. They measured the resistance to heat of gloves of different thicknesses. They talked about a handful of prominent scientists and the contributions they made to the field.
Then, Horak picked two volunteers out of a sea of raised hands and had them sit at a portable table. She set the table with forks and plates, fake pieces of pizza, and even a small disco ball to set the groovy mood as the two students played “Connect Four.”
Then, she asked the students to consider what the scenario would look like if no one ever bothered to design or engineer the various items at the table.
“If we did not live in a designed world, this game night would look a little different,” she said.
So, one by one, Horak took the items away. First, she took away the disco ball, turning their groovy pizza party into nothing more than two people having leftover slices at the cafeteria. Then they lost their cups and plates, the game, the table they were sitting at, and eventually, the food itself.
The notion of a world without pizza might have been enough to make a few of the students want to become engineers right then and there.