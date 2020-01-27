Notebook diary on desk. and Equipment along with learning. Teacher apple
The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 134 candidates.

This year’s program will name the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Eligible candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade, Early Childhood Family Education and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools.

The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.

The candidates for 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, listed by their school districts, are: 

Southeast Minnesota:

Maria Mickelson, Austin Public Schools 

Michael Gunderson, Cannon Falls Area Schools 

Nora Gathje, Chatfield Public Schools 

Dustin Thorson, Owatonna Public Schools 

Anthony McGee, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools 

Stephanie Affeldt, Stewartville Public Schools 

Jim Parry, Stewartville Public Schools 

Darin Raasch, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Schools 

The rest of the state:

Carol Thompson, Alden-Conger Public School District 

Karinda Duffy, Annandale Public Schools 

Heather Birklid, Anoka-Hennepin School District 

Amber Delliger, Anoka-Hennepin School District 

Teresa Dwyer, Anoka-Hennepin School District 

Stephanie Gwin, Anoka-Hennepin School District 

Patricia Halsey, Anoka-Hennepin School District 

Amy Quinn, Anoka-Hennepin School District  

Andrea Whitcomb, Anoka-Hennepin School District

Erin Koshiol, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Schools 

Zach McDermott, Bemidji Area Schools 

Jeffrey Levine, Bloomington Public Schools 

Katrina Van Ruyven, Bloomington Public Schools 

Sarah Weber, Bloomington Public Schools 

Qorsho Hassan, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 

Roberta (Bobbie) Kunkel, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 

Julie Jacobsma, Cambridge Isanti Schools 

Neil Smith, Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative 

Daniel DeRuyck, Centennial Schools 

Peg Nelson, Columbia Heights Public Schools 

Kim Davidson, Crookston Public Schools 

Jason Koets, Delano Public Schools District 

Nicole Jensen, Duluth Public Schools 

Brian Jungman, Duluth Public Schools 

Linda Puglisi, Duluth Public Schools 

Pam Brownell, Eden Prairie Schools 

Corey Christopherson, Eden Prairie Schools 

Cindy Dooley, Eden Prairie Schools 

Kari Moore, Eden Prairie Schools 

Maria Villavicencio, Eden Prairie Schools 

Stephen Sanger, Edina Public Schools 

Lisa Becker, Elk River Public Schools 

Scott Lillestrand, Elk River Public Schools 

Deb Colborn, Elk River Public Schools 

Natasha Goudy, Elk River Public Schools 

Jerry Brooks, Fairmont Area Schools 

Anna Bakker-Anderson, Farmington Area Public Schools 

Josh Hall, Farmington Area Public Schools 

Amy Beske, Fergus Falls Public Schools 

Ann Zitzow, Frazee-Vergas Public School 

Scott Robinson, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop Schools 

Doyle Zellar, Heron Lake-Okabena Schools 

Lara McDowell, Hibbing Public Schools 

Chris Adams, Hopkins Public Schools 

Shannon Finnegan, Hopkins Public Schools 

Cassandra Haga, Intermediate District 287 

Matthew Corey, Inver Grove Heights Schools 

Amy Evans, Isle Public Schools 

Erica Colby, Jackson County Central School District 

Alex Keilen, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial District 

Kathrina O'Connell, Lake Park Audubon School District 

Jamye Casperson, Lakeville Area Schools 

Jonathan Gilmer, Lakeville Area Schools 

Nicole Hewitt, Lakeville Area Schools 

Jennifer Noreault, Lakeville Area Schools  

Anna Duffy, Mahtomedi Public Schools 

Ann Garry, Mahtomedi Public Schools 

Angie Davis, Mankato Area Public Schools 

Marty Brandl, Marshall Public Schools 

Jennifer Pilon, Minneapolis Public Schools 

Leanne Smith, Minnetonka Public Schools 

Todd Rietveld, Montevideo Public Schools 

Jon Larson, Moorhead Area Public Schools 

Amy Mumm, Morris Area Schools 

Lisa Eldred, Mounds View Public Schools 

Abby Scott, Mounds View Public Schools 

Tim Bobeldyk, Murray County Central Schools 

Regina Calvert, Nicollet Public School 

Marybeth Youngblut, Northfield Public Schools 

Lisa Imsdahl, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District 

John Olson, Ortonville Public Schools 

Kori Brown, Osseo Area Schools 

Jan Radder, Osseo Area Schools 

Jessica Spurrell, Osseo Area Schools 

Lynn Jerman, Parnassus Preparatory School 

Faye Sandy, Pierz Public Schools 

Ryan (Caleb) Larson, Pine City Public Schools 

Heather Pelican, Proctor Public Schools 

Steve Ballard, Red Lake School District 

Jennifer Hinckley, Red Lake School District 

Omar Mcmillan, Richfield Public Schools 

Janet Rein, Robbinsdale Area Schools 

Billie Pace-Gaczyk, Robbinsdale Area Schools 

Leif Eidsmoe, Roseau Community Schools 

Katie Coulson, Rosemount- Apple Valley- Eagan District 

Allyson Jelinski, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 

Sara Laine, Roseville Area Schools 

Melissa Hammer, Royalton Public Schools 

Andrew Brigger, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Jennifer Funkhouser, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Courtney Gbolo, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Anna Parvi, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Sherri Quinn, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Patricia Boyt, Saint Paul Public Schools 

DeWayne Combs, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Donna Ryder, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Kyle Warner, Saint Paul Public Schools 

Mark Westpfahl, Saint Paul Public Schools  

Lisa Schramel, Sauk Centre Public Schools 

Ashlee Johnson, Sauk Rapids-Rice Public Schools 

Sheila Matzke, Shakopee Public Schools 

Rachael Schweigert, Shakopee Public Schools 

Jane Cornell, South St. Paul Public Schools 

Tania Lauby, South St. Paul Public Schools 

Jaimie Forkrud, South Washington County Schools 

Jason Jankowski, South Washington County Schools 

Lisa Peterson, South Washington County Schools 

Mary Mohr-Scinocca, Spring Lake Park Schools 

Nora Tycast, Spring Lake Park Schools 

Maya Kruger, St. Anthony - New Brighton School District 

John Myszkowski, St. Louis Park Public Schools 

Jody Kelly, St. Michael-Albertville Schools 

Rachel Steil, Stillwater Area Public Schools 

Catie Jacobs, Twin Cities German Immersion School  

T.J. Pelanek, Underwood School District 

Lisa A. Weniger, Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools 

Melanie Vickmark, Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Schools 

Emily Haugh, Wayzata Public Schools 

Dawn Johnson, Wayzata Public Schools 

Amanda Laden, Wayzata Public Schools 

Steve Newman, Wayzata Public Schools 

Klair Hans, Westonka Public Schools 

Jessica Lunski, Westonka Public Schools 

Sara Schwartz, Westonka Public Schools 

Bobbie Jo Tronsgard, Westonka Public Schools 

Tressa Lanter, Wheaton Area Schools 

