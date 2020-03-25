STEWARTVILLE — Monday, the Stewartville School Board heard details of the district's COVID-19 Response Plan.
Superintendent Belinda Selfors said the difficult part about putting together a distance learning program is figuring out how to maintain relationships between teachers and students.
"Kids are so social," Selfors said. "That’s one of our biggest focus areas, making sure they know we miss them and we want to connect with them. Without the connection with kids, the learning isn’t going to happen."
Because the district was on spring break last week, this is the first week staff has been working to put together a plan, she said.
"We’re only in our second day of planning," Selfors said Tuesday. "We’re just trying to make sure we don’t leave anybody behind."
Part of that, she said, is having parents, staff and students understand that whatever the plan looks like on Monday, if the district needs to start a distance-learning plan, that plan can change and evolve if something isn't working.
Selfors said factors to think about range from who does and doesn't have access to technology, how different grade levels deal with distance learning and what is going on with families while people are quarantined in their homes.
In the meantime, the district is working with other Hiawatha Valley League schools to come up with plans, she said.
"Sometimes, the best ideas are stolen," she said, jokingly.
Selfors said Monday was the first day of meal delivery for district students. Parents or guardians can register their students for meals by 10 a.m. and that student's meal service will start the next day. Meals can be picked up at Bonner Elementary or Stewartville Middle School or one of 11 other drop-off spots.
"It's hard for the kids to keep social distancing," Selfors said. "Once meals are picked up, we're asking families not to congregate there at the drop-off sites."
In other business, the district heard a report on maintenance projects that need to be done within the next few years. While the total for the projects is more than $8.1 million, not all of those items will make the final list.
Selfors said she hoped the school board and its facilities committee would be able to whittle down the list to a level that would not require any voter-approved bond election.
Instead, she said, there are funding sources such as long-term facilities maintenance, capital facilities bonds from the state and other sources.
"We are at the very early stages of discussion," Selfors said. "The next step is to take a deep dive into these items to decide which ones are a priority or not, then decide whether to do it and how it’s paid for."