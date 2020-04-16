For high-achieving students, the upcoming Advanced Placement exams are going to look a little different this year.
That’s because the College Board, the organization that oversees the exams, recently announced that it would administer the tests in a new format. While there are some differences depending on the class subject, many of them will be limited to essay-style responses without the multiple-choice or the short-answer sections they would normally have.
Even though the new format means students won’t have to spend as much time hunched over their desks as they otherwise would, there’s been some mixed reactions and uncertainty about the change among students.
“I expected it to be online, but I didn’t expect them to make as drastic changes,” said Yasmin Ali, a sophomore at Mayo High School. “Most students bought an AP prep book, and they’ve been studying how to take all the other components, so it’s come as a shock to us that they’ve taken them out.”
Many colleges accept AP coursework as academic credit that can be applied toward their degrees.
The different format is just one of numerous changes that have been implemented throughout the educational system as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The College Board is allowing a broad amount of leeway in order to let students take the exams any way they’re able to. The organization even said students can write their answers by hand and submit a photo of them if need be.
Even though the tests will not be as comprehensive as they would be in a normal year, the organization informed students that they should still be able to use their AP work to gain college credit.
“We’re confident that the vast majority of higher ed institutions will award college credit as they have in the past,” said a notice from the College Board. “We’ve spoken with hundreds of institutions across the country that support this year’s AP Exams.”
Even though their work should still be able to count toward their college careers, there is still some uncertainty as to how the reduced format will affect student grades. For example, Ali said she wonders if the essay will be graded harder than it normally would since the other components won’t be a part of the overall score.
Arhan Mehta, a junior at Century High School, is taking six AP courses, ranging from literature to chemistry. Like Ali, he’s unsure how the limited version of the test will affect the grades for some students.
“It doesn’t represent the entire year as a whole,” Mehta said about the reduced exam. “They can’t test all the topics that we’ve learned throughout the year, and I feel like that’s a disadvantage to many students because most people are good at certain things and then they’re not as good at other things.”
Andrew Baker is a sophomore at Century who is also taking an AP course. Although he was a bit surprised at the change in the format, he’s not necessarily worried about the exam in and of itself.
He said he understands the need for the altered format, explaining that eliminating the multiple-choice section is a valid way to reduce academic dishonesty since the questions could be answered through a simple internet search. Having students write an open-ended response requires them to apply the skills they’ve learned throughout the year.
This year’s exams are open-book and open-note, though that may not necessarily be very beneficial. Mehta pointed out that there won’t be much time to pore through a textbook or notebook since the questions require a free-response answer rather than simply filling in a box labeled “A,” “B” or “C.”
Even though he understands the changes that have been made, Baker said it will be interesting to see how their grades are viewed down the road when administrators look back and realize they were taken online during the year of the pandemic.
“Pretty much this entire semester is just going to be a big asterisk next to your grades or test scores,” Baker said.