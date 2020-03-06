Jaci Jurgenson, third-grade teacher at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Rochester, was recently named the Post Bulletin's Teacher of the Month.
Family: Troy (spouse), Jaden (daughter, 21), Nolan (son, 17)
Hometown: Clara City, Minn.
Best part of my day: High-fiving and greeting each student as they walk through our classroom door each and every morning is my favorite part of the day.
What inspired me to become a teacher: In fifth grade I got hooked on teaching when I earned the honor of "teacher for the day" for knowing all the states and their capitals.
What is one thing I want my students to retain from their days with me: I want them to remember that they can accomplish any goal they set their minds to and that I will always be there for them.
My teaching philosophy: I believe in establishing a positive relationship with each and every student. Discovering and developing students’ gifts and talents is important so that they can use those gifts and talents to inspire others and to make the world a better place.
Most memorable thing that’s happened in my classroom: The most memorable thing that has happened in my classroom this year is watching students shine in their own ways as individual and class goals are accomplished.