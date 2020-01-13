Parents and teachers from half a dozen area middle and high schools encouraged their students to go looking for problems at Lourdes High School on Sunday.
The girls' tasks would be to solve them later by programming a mobile app.
The students, who participate in Technovation(MN) Southeast, were joined by leaders of community nonprofits to hear what the organizations do and what they need.
Technovation is a worldwide tech education nonprofit that helps girls learn to program and code apps that address community needs. Sunday’s event was a chance for Southeast Technovation girls to start the process by learning what those needs are.
Khushi Kancharla, a Kellogg seventh-grader, and Shreya Donthi spoke with Al Lun, of the Rochester Diversity Council. He said the nonprofit’s mission fits with supporting the event by encouraging the girls to be successful in tech.
“Our mission really is to enable everyone to be successful,” Lun said.
Rich Bogovich, program organizer with Technovation, said the percentage of women in coding and programming fields is half what it was a decade ago.
“There’s been slippage in gender balance,” Bogovich said.
The event wasn’t just about programming. It also offered a chance for the students to meet community leaders and learn about the organizations they represent. By brainstorming apps that could help them, students feel more connected to their community, said Emily Benner, a state board member of Technovation(MN).
“They come here and realize, ‘I can be connected and have a positive impact,’” Benner said.
Sreyoli Bhattacharya said she spoke with representatives from Brighter Tomorrows, which provides support to families dealing with childhood cancer. Brighter Tomorrows and Ronald McDonald House each have programs and events for people they serve but don’t have mobile apps that provide information on the events.
“That would be helpful for people and families,” Bhattacharya said.
Indira Donthi, a parent volunteer, said students seem tentative and hesitant at first but they got more confident and asked more questions as the event continued.
“They have to go through their baby steps,” Donthi said.
While Donthi’s daughter, Shreya went through her “baby steps,” her older daughter, Anjali, provided mentor support for the students.
Anjali, a junior at Century High School, was part of a team that developed an award winning app through Technovation two years ago. The app was built to help immigrants find community resources. Anjali said her team got the idea after speaking with representatives from the Diversity Council and the Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association.
Anjali said the event, in its fifth year, helped her see the process as more than a coding project.
“I was able to see how different aspects of our community are interrelated with technology,” she said.