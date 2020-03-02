RCTC student Carter Reed demonstrates how a Tesla coil powers a lightbulb without being plugged in during a physics demo show presented by RCTC Physics and Engineering club on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at RCTC Hill Theatre in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Dancing fire, brittle cold and the awesome power of pressure: Welcome to the cool factor of physics.
On Saturday — during two shows — the RCTC Physics and Engineering Club amazed kids of all ages, along with their parents, with the marvels of electricity, waves, pressure, cold and fire.
"For the kids, there's interesting stuff, there's cool stuff," said Rod Milbrandt, the club's sponsor and a professor of physics at RCTC for the past 18 years. "You never know if you're going to light a spark.
The show started with student and club member Jake Sprafka swinging a sledgehammer toward Milbrandt's chest as Milbrandt lay on a bed of nails. From there, the show oscillated — a term used to describe how waves move — from intense to fun, with kids in the audience called up to take part.
Members of the audience ate marshmallows frozen in liquid nitrogen, created their own wave of light sticks and stood on a platform supported by regular party balloons ... until the pressure was too great and they popped.
Two young ladies — the volunteers needed long hair — put their hands on a functioning Van de Graff generator to show how electrons want to get far apart, which caused the girls' hair to stand up and spread out.
"I liked the one where they put the plywood on the balloons," said Declan Ahrens, 9, one of the members of the audience. Declan said he's seen many of the experimental demonstrations before, but the balloons were something new.
"We always have something new each year. This year, it was the egg and broom trick," Milbrandt said, referring to a demonstration of inertia that, thankfully, did not end up with egg splattered across the Hill Theater stage.
Paige Erbsen, also 9, said her favorite part was the harmonic pendulum. "It looked like a DNA strand," she said.
Milbrandt said proceeds from the show help pay for trips for club members to visit national science laboratories. Last year, they visited two national labs in Boulder, Colo. This year, labs in Chicago are likely on the agenda.
Milbrandt said that in addition to putting on a show for the audience, the show allows club members to practice using scientific equipment.
Sprafka said watching the kids enjoy the interactive experiments is fun, but he liked the part where he swung the sledgehammer at the cinder block on his professor's chest.
Growing up, he said, he went to physics demonstrations that helped spark his imagination.
"In school, we got to play with robotics, and I always had some teacher who showed us cool stuff like this," Sprafka said.