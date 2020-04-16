Rochester Public Schools will make its pitch Monday, asking the city to annex 80 acres into Southwest Rochester.
The property is being eyed for construction of a middle school, part of a voter-approved $180.9 million referendum.
“We look forward to presenting information and responding to your questions concerning the annexation of the Hart Farms land at the April 20 City Council meeting,” Rochester Schools Superintendent Michael Muñoz wrote in a letter to the Rochester City Council this week.
The district has a $2.9 million purchase agreement for 150 acres of land on property commonly known as Hart Farms, along 40th Street Southwest, west of 18th Avenue. Only 80 acres is being requested for annexation, based on anticipated city growth defined in Rochester’s latest comprehensive plan.
The annexation has not been supported by city staff, who have suggested the school district look for another site. Last month, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend denying the annexation request.
The issue was slated for an April 6 public hearing but was postponed two weeks as the community adjusted to changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even with the delay, the hearing will be conducted under unusual circumstances.
Muñoz, along with district consultant Kevin Holm of Duluth-based LHB Inc., is expected to attend the meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday in person, but the council chambers of the city-county Government Center are expected to be largely empty.
City staff and a majority of council members attended the last council meeting from remote locations, and the city has adopted rules limiting attendance to 10 people, including participants required to conduct the meeting.
Residents wanting to weigh in on the annexation are being asked to submit written comments, which will be passed along to council members prior to the meeting. However, the deadline to have comments included in the agenda documents sent to the council Thursday has passed.
The school district submitted its information prior to the deadline, according to Heather Nessler, RPS executive director of communications, marketing and technology.
The 22-page document seeks to make the case for the southwest site over other potential locations, including up to 40 donated acres in Northwest Rochester offered by Iowa-based developer Mark Kramer.
“Based on student population data, district growth over the last 10 years, maturation of neighborhoods and boundary locations, the best site is Hart Farms,” the district report states.
“The least desirable property, even though it is free, is the Kramer site due to adjacency to the district boundary and steep topography,” the report said in comparisons four potential locations.
Since the proposed Kramer site sits near the district’s border with the Byron School District, Rochester school officials say walkability of a school in that location would be diminished.
“It will also likely be a fragmented neighborhood due to students and neighbors attending different schools and districts,” the district states.
At the same time, city staff has argued that the southwest location could spur development in the nearby area outside city limits, leading to added requests for annexation and related costs, including sewer development.
“It would take it out of sequence of other investment the city has made in areas intended to be developed sooner,” Rochester Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser told the Planning and Zoning commission last month.