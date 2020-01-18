After hearing conversations among families about financial struggles this time of year, Rochester resident Liz Boldon decided to take action. She started a fundraising campaign to erase lunch debt at Rochester Public Schools.
"I think this is a symptom of some greater issues. I think the bigger question we need to be asking ourselves as a community is, 'Why is this happening?'” Boldon said. '“Why are there so many families in our community that are struggling to pay for their kids' lunches?”'
She said there are larger conversations to be had on topics such as income inequality, affordable health care, affordable housing and institutional racism, but school lunch debt was something tangible that could be addressed now.
“I think the first thing is just to help these families and wipe out this debt. I think this is absolutely doable," Boldon said. "I think folks in Rochester and in our community are generous and supportive in that way."
“Any amount is helpful — big or small — even just a few dollars is helpful and meaningful to those families."
When the 4Giving fundraising page was started in December, the district's lunch debt sat just above $83,000. By mid-January, that number had dropped to $67,867, according to Sherri Knutson, RPS Student Nutrition Services Coordinator. The page raised about $7,000, and parents and guardians have also paid off some of the money owed.
Lunch debt isn't unique to Rochester. Earlier this month, the Frazee School District Superintendent received more than $12,500 in checks from churches to pay off the school's lunch debt. In December, Hormel Foods gave more than $28,000 to help the schools and families in six areas, including Austin Public Schools and the West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan Area Schools Angel Fund.
For Rochester Public Schools, the original debt amount isn't from last school year but rather an accumulation of debt over years.
"We do not negate the negative balances from year to year," Knutson said. "We still are always trying to collect the negative balance from families that owe the district money."
Students are not denied lunch, nor are they given a separate meal if their lunch balance is in the negative, according to Knutson. Students are also not involved in notifying their parents or guardians about the debt. Knutson said students may receive verbal reminders that their accounts are running low when they go to purchase a meal.
In her 20 years with the district, Knutson said she has never seen the amount of lunch debt reach zero.
Sometimes lunch debt accrues for families that may be eligible for free or reduced lunch but the family hasn't yet applied for the program. If and when they do and qualify, the debt accrued before isn't just erased. Money donated through the 4Giving page is distributed in a number of ways. If the donor specifies they'd like the money to go to a specific school or family, it will be sent there. If the donation is given with no direction, the money goes first to wipe the debt of those families who accrued debt before enrolling in the free or reduced lunch program.
"I think it's really good for the community to understand that not all of their fellow constituents are able to afford breakfast and lunch for their students and this is a way for other folks to come to their aid and help them, if they would so choose," Knutson said.
Those interested in donating to the campaign can find a form online at www.www.4giving.com/donation/4rps.