The year is turning out to have a somber ending for most students. Athletes can’t compete. Couples won’t dance the night away at prom. The fate of graduates donning their caps and gowns at commencement is still unknown.
While all students are feeling that reality, a small handful have been tasked with finding the right way to document the historic year that’s been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those are the students putting together the annual yearbooks.
“Hopefully, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” said Noah Mitchell, one of the student editors for the Mayo High School yearbook. “To have the chance to cover this . ‘excited’ wouldn’t be the right word for it at all, but it’s definitely a special opportunity.”
In spite of the pandemic, much of the yearbook will look the same as it would during any other time. For the first months of the school year, the Mayo High School yearbook staff went about their work, documenting the people and events of their school.
The yearbook team sends the main book off to be printed in early- to mid-March. Under normal conditions, they would then print a 10-to-15-page supplement that students can put in the back of their book to document the remainder of the year.
The students at Mayo High School finished the final edit for the main yearbook March 16. Two days later, schools closed down so that teachers could prepare for the possibility of having to transition to a distance-learning model.
It wasn’t necessarily a shock to the students. Ellie Kraichely, one of the Mayo yearbook editors, said they’d routinely gather in class to discuss the latest news and rumors about the pandemic.
“It was definitely chaotic around school,” said Marren Neeb, another Mayo yearbook editor. “Everyone kind of knew what was going to happen.”
It began to look more and more like the second half of their school year wouldn’t end the same way.
So, instead of documenting those traditional moments that would no longer happen, the students set out to compile some of the reactions to the pandemic.
They asked what students were doing to stay in touch with friends. They asked what students were doing to stay busy. And, they asked how the pandemic had impacted their year.
“COVID-19 has taken away some of the moments that I have looked forward to for most of my life,” Sophie Lezzi, a Mayo High School senior, told the yearbook staff. “I miss the little things, even like exchanging smiles with people in the halls.”
Distance learning was originally only supposed to last until the beginning of May, and at least some students were holding their breath for a return to the classroom to finish out the year.
“My senior year had been the best one I’ve ever had, and it was looking pretty great going into the spring softball season, but then corona hit and nothing has been the same,” Johanna Muenkel, a Mayo high School senior, told the yearbook staff. “I’m coping just by holding onto the hope that we will be able to go back and hopefully I can finish my senior year by playing in my final season of softball.”
On April 23, Gov. Tim Walz announced that students would have to finish the year from the quarantine of their own homes.
Once the yearbook staff finishes gathering information, they will sift through the material to put it into the supplemental section, though it likely won’t be as lengthy as usual.
Daniel Parker, the adviser for the Mayo High School yearbook, said once everything is ready, they will arrange a curbside-pickup system for students to get their books.
“We’re doing as much as we can to cover as much as we can,” Mitchell said. “I’m thankful we have the ability to cover things as well as we have so we’ll have a good record of this to look back on.”