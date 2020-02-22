Bill Born said it’s not a difficult decision to sign up to be an election judge.
“I just think of it like civic duty,” said the 86-year-old Rochester resident, who said he can’t recall how many times he’s helped at a local polling place.
However, March 3 might be his first presidential primary.
The state held its last special presidential primary election in 1992. More frequently, precinct caucuses are used by the state’s political parties in the nomination process
Following Minnesota’s 2016 caucuses, state lawmakers opted to call for a presidential primary, with the goal of making the process more accessible to voters, according Olmsted County election specialist Kathryn Smith.
The primary has allowed absentee voting since Jan. 17 and makes way for added voting opportunities as March 3 approaches. The polling has been taking place at the 4-H Building in Graham Park, 1407 Third Ave SE., and will continue until the day before the election.
Smith said pop-up polling sites will be open starting Tuesday at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, and 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive. They will be available:
Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For those wanting the complete election-day experience, Born and hundreds of others will be running polling places throughout the county, including 48 in Rochester.
Thursday, Smith trained approximately 50 election judges on the special process related to conducting the presidential primary. Other training sessions have been held, and the city is planning to conduct special training sessions next week as it continues to recruit election judges.
Unlike typical elections, presidential primary judges will ask voters to pick between two ballots by selecting one of two participating parties.
“If the voter refuses to declare a party choice, then they are not going to be eligible to vote in this presidential nomination primary,” Smith said. “It is a party process.”
She said the choice of ballot doesn’t necessarily need to align with the voter’s political party, and election judges and others are not allowed to challenge the ballot choice.
She said judges should also stay away from discussing who is listed on a ballot, even if asked about primary candidates who are no longer actively seeking a party’s nomination.
“You will see names of candidates that have chosen to withdraw,” she said, noting state party chairmen were required to submit names for the ballots by Dec. 31.
While judges are not supposed to provide such information, Smith said they can direct voters to look up the information for themselves, if they raise questions.
Smith said the voting process could bring expanded roles for some election judges, especially those greeting voters.
“We expect the role will be a little more involved this time,” she said, noting the judges will be able to direct voters to information being posted at polling places.
Smith said judges also will be responsible to guide voters to choose their preferred ballot, with the understanding that once a choice is made the voter cannot make a change.
Many other aspects of voting will remain the same, with voters selecting a single candidate and putting their ballots into a machine to be counted. The same machine will be used for both ballot types.
The added election, as well as the expectation of increased numbers for the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections, have boosted expected county costs, largely related to training staff.
The Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office is estimating it will reimburse $11.9 million throughout the state’s 87 counties as a result of the March 3 presidential primary.
Rochester City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead said she believes a large portion of the city expenses directly tied to the special primary will be covered by the state.
"There has been a rule making process we were able to participate in through the League of Minnesota Cities with the Secretary of State’s Office, and as a result I do feel confident that the majority of our expenses will be reimbursed," she said.
Heather Bestler, assistant director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing, said the county’s early estimate for reimbursable costs was $82,000, but rule changes could alter the claim.
“That obviously doesn’t cover all of our cost,” she said, noting some expenses cannot be reimbursed.
Olmsted County’s 2020 budget reserved $590,000 to hire 14 staff members for nine months and another five employees for three months. It also covers costs for added staffing for shorter periods, ranging from six to 18 days.
In all, the county’s projected elections budget for 2020 is nearly $2.1 million, up from $772,157 last year. An estimated 52 percent of the cost is expected to be paid through property tax revenue, with 45 percent paid through reserve funds. The remainder will be paid through charges for services, which include city reimbursement for judge training.