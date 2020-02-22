Rochester is scrambling to find 200 or more election judges less than three weeks before the March 3 presidential primary.

7 things to know about the presidential primary

1. The special primary is March 3.

Minnesota’s presidential primary will be part of Super Tuesday, which will have voters in 14 states selecting delegates to the presidential nominating conventions.

Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia are also holding presidential primaries on March 3.

2. Only two parties are involved.

Two major parties -- the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Republican Party -- have submitted candidates for the Minnesota ballots.

Two other political parties -- the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and the Legal Marijuana Now Party -- qualified to participate, but opted not to hold a presidential primary vote.

Each participating major party will have a separate ballot.

3. Party chairman decided who would be on the ballots.

The state leaders of each party were required to submit a list of candidates for the ballots by Dec. 31.

The Republican list, which was submitted on Oct. 25, features President Trump and a space for a write-in candidate.

The DFL list was submitted on Dec. 17 and includes candidates who have withdrawn from the primary, The party’s ballot will feature Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Tulsi Gabbard, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang. It also includes a spot for voters to designate themselves as uncommitted.

4. Votes will be cast at regular polling locations.

While each party has its own ballot, voters of both parties will use the same polling locations.

Check with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, if you need to know where to vote.

5. Any voter registered in Minnesota can participate.

While the pre-registration period is over, qualified residents 18 and older can register to vote at their polling places.

6. Voters must select a party.

Any voter refusing to select a party will not be able to vote in the presidential nomination primary.

A voter’s choice of party ballot will be recorded. While considered private data, a list of presidential primary participants and their selected party will be provided to the state chairman of each major political party. How a voter voted on the ballot will remain secret.

7. Precinct caucuses are Tuesday.

While the presidential primary will help select a candidate for the top of the national ballot, precinct caucuses and local and state nominating conventions are still planned to conduct other party business.

The caucuses are set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, a week before the primary, with individual locations set by the parties. Caucus locations are available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.