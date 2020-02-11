As senior adviser Tim O'Brien arrived Monday in Rochester to set up a field office for Mike Bloomberg, a new poll sent a temblor through the Democratic presidential nominating contest.
A new Quinnipiac University national poll showed Bloomberg in third place, with 15 percent of the vote among Democratic voters and independents who lean Democratic.
It showed that Bloomberg and his money were moving numbers.
Without setting foot in Iowa or New Hampshire, the first two states to hold Democratic contests, New York's former mayor was suddenly casting a shadow over the primary field, said Quninipiac University poll analyst Tim Malloy.
Monday's opening of a Bloomberg field office in the Barlow Plaza, 1139 6th Street NW, was local evidence of the nationwide campaign infrastructure Bloomberg is building with his eye on March 3, Super Tuesday.
That's when 14 states, including Minnesota, will be holding contests with about one out of three delegates at stake. Super Tuesday is where Bloomberg is pushing all of his chips.
O'Brien said that Bloomberg was planning to open offices in eight to 10 cities, including Duluth, St. Paul and Minneapolis.
"Our goal is to be really present here," O'Brien said. "We want to be in people's communities. And all of our offices are locally staffed."
Bloomberg is also filling the airwaves with ads and hiring large numbers of staff, thanks to an investment so far of a quarter-billion dollars. A presidential campaign built on a near-bottomless vault of dollars has spurred charges that Bloomberg is buying this way into the contest.
But O'Brien said that if money were the primary determinate of a candidate's viability, billionaire Tom Steyer would be faring far better than the 1 to 2 percent he's registering in the polls right now.
"You can buy exposure," O'Brien said. "You can't buy an election. (Bloomberg) is getting lots of traction with voters, because he has a very robust history as a public servant."
The poll and the muddled and crowded Democratic field have fed speculation that Bloomberg's effort to win the Democratic nomination might not be such a long-shot bid, after all.
The party is desperate to beat President Trump. But as Trump's approval rating has hit or tied record highs, concerns over electability could dominate the thinking of Democratic primary voters. That would benefit Bloomberg, O'Brien said.
It's not unheard of for presidential candidates to skip the first couple of nominating contests and focus on states more amenable to their message. But usually they focus on one or two states. Bloomberg's money allows him to focus on all of them.
But the way O'Brien sees it, it won't be Bloomberg who is the late-comer. It will be everyone else. While all the other Democratic candidates slog it out in the first four states, Bloomberg has been focused on the 14 Super Tuesday states.
"When they come out of these first four states, we're going to be waiting for them," O'Brien said. "We will already have been campaigning for six weeks in the (Super Tuesday) states."