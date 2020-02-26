CHARLESTON, S.C. - Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in the Democratic race for president. His rivals finally acted like it.
The Vermont senator's foes came after him early and often Tuesday night at the Democratic debate in South Carolina, tagging him as a rouge, unrealistic radical in the final on-stage clash ahead of the state's primary on Saturday and the Super Tuesday contests to follow in Texas and elsewhere.
Mike Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, kicked off the free-for-all, citing reports that Russia is allegedly working to get Sanders the nomination.
Former Vice President Joe Biden highlighted votes Sanders made against a major gun control bill. Tom Steyer ripped Sanders' pricey proposals, saying "that a government takeover of large parts of the economy doesn't make any sense for working people or for families."
Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., said that if Sanders ends up at the top of the Democratic ticket, then it "adds up to four more years of Donald Trump."
Even Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren took the rare step of criticizing Sanders, her friend and ally. She accused Sanders' team of trashing her record, while also saying that Sanders lacked the necessary details on how to implement universal healthcare and other expansive ideas.
"Progressives have one shot, and we need to spend it with a leader who's going to get something done," she said.
The rough treatment spotlighted the intense pressure for a clear Sanders alternative to emerge – particularly among the race's more moderate options – now that the avowed Democratic socialist scored a near-win in Iowa and then convincing victories in New Hampshire and Nevada.
Sanders' opponents appeared to realize that South Carolina could be one of the last opportunities to slow the Vermont senator.
"I'm hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight," he said to laughter. "I wonder why"
While Sanders received glancing blows at earlier moments in the protracted primary campaign, none of the attacks had been sustained. More importantly, none of them stuck.
Time will tell if Tuesday night's pummeling will have any different impact. Sanders, at the very least, prepared for the barrage. He didn't flinch one bit, counterattacking with gusto at a group of challengers who've so far been unable to replicate his enthusiastic base of support.
Consider that Sanders' very first sentence on stage was an attack against Bloomberg, the ascendant billionaire.
"The economy is doing really great for people like Mr. Bloomberg and other billionaires," Sanders said, citing the need to get the economy working "for working people." "But you know what? For the ordinary American, things are not so good."
Sanders was far from the only candidate to get roughed up.
Bloomberg again received flak over his support of a stop-and-frisk policing policy that targeted minorities and over the treatment of women at his company. The former Republican also took new heat from Warren for his past support of GOP candidates.
Buttigieg was forced to explain why he continues to have underwhelming support with the African American community.
Even Steyer, who's been treated largely as a benign billionaire, got bashed by Biden over his past investments into private prisons, perhaps reflecting the surprising gains that Steyer has made in South Carolina amid a massive spending campaign.
The repeated conflicts, which often devolved into shouting, at times threatened to derail the proceedings.
"If we spend the next four months tearing each other apart, we'll spend the next four years watching Donald Trump tearing this country apart," said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who herself launched barbs toward Biden and others.
For many voters – including in Texas and other delegate-rich states – the debate on Tuesday was the last chance to truly vet the field before making a selection in a primary contest. The keen focus on Sanders, then, carried added weight.
Other Democratic candidates had already served as a communal punching bag.
Bloomberg took his licks in the Nevada debate. Warren months ago saw her brief rise in the polls fizzle amid questions over how she would pay for her vast spending proposals. Biden and Buttigieg were likewise given the treatment after ascending to the top of the field.
Those challengers are now trying to break out of what's fast becoming a competition to nowhere, though no one appears willing to drop out. Perhaps no one has more at stake than Biden.
The former vice president has long counted on South Carolina as his firewall. He's led in the polls there for months, thanks in large part to his broad popularity among the African American voters who comprise a large part of the Democratic electorate in the southern state.
But Sanders has started to eat into Biden's lead even in South Carolina.
The former vice president appears to be taking no chances in the Palmetto State. He's holding events there every day ahead of Saturday's primary, while some of the other contenders are choosing to leave for Texas and the other states holding their primaries on Super Tuesday.
"I will win South Carolina," he said.
Biden sought to put Sanders on the defensive. He said the true measure of a progressive is getting things done – a not so subtle dig at Sanders' legislative record. Biden also accused Sanders of disloyalty to former President Barack Obama, who remains a popular figure in the Democratic Party.
"He said we should primary Barack Obama, someone should. And, in fact, the president was weak and our administration was in fact not up to it," he said.
Biden also forced Sanders to concede he had made a mistake years ago for a vote related to liability for gun manufacturers.
"I've cast thousands of votes – that was a bad vote," Sanders said, while touting his current D-minus rating from the National Rifle Association.
Other contenders were likewise eager to join the Sanders pile-on.
Buttigieg criticized Sanders' continued praise of aspects of Fidel Castro's dictatorship, such as the implementation of a literacy program. He said Democrats can't have a candidate who "says let's look at the bright side of the Fidel Castro regime."
Klobuchar accused Sanders of being an ineffective senator. Bloomberg said simply that a Sanders nomination will lead to a second term for Trump.
But Sanders was having none of it.
"If you want to beat Trump, what you're going to need is an unprecedented grassroots movement of black and white and Latino, Native American and Asian people," he said.
If Sanders provided the main event, then Bloomberg was a close undercard. Some of the candidates took repeated passes at tearing into the former New York City mayor, who's muscled his way into contention by devoting millions of dollars toward TV ads in Texas and beyond. Bloomberg's ads even played on network TV during breaks in the debate.
Warren, as she did in the last debate, led the way.
The Massachusetts senator, who called Bloomberg the "riskiest candidate on this stage," pointed out that he had previously funded the campaigns of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a stalwart Trump ally, and other "right-wing" senators, including one of her past opponents.
"I don't care how much money Mayor Bloomberg has, the core of the Democratic Party will never trust him," Warren said.
Bloomberg, who's not on the ballot in South Carolina, dismissed Warren's complaints as "sideshows."
But Warren wasn't done.
She again blasted Bloomberg over the treatment of women at his eponymous company, accusing him of telling a pregnant woman to get an abortion. She demanded that Bloomberg release any former female employees from nondisclosure agreements.
"Let us have the women have an opportunity to speak," she said.
Bloomberg bristled at the attack. He adamantly denied telling the pregnant employee to get an abortion. He also said that he had recently fulfilled Warren's request to release three women from nondisclosure agreements so they could talk about their experiences.
"The trouble is with this senator is enough is never enough," Bloomberg said.
---
