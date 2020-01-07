Dan Feehan raised more than $785,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, a flexing of financial muscle for the DFL House candidate who is seeking to oust Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn from his 1st Congressional District seat.
The Feehan campaign released the numbers on Monday, well ahead of the Jan. 31 reporting deadline, citing the figures as a sign of the candidate's grassroots strength heading into the campaign season.
In addition to the three-quarters of a million dollars raised, the Feehan campaign enters the election year with $635,000 cash on hand.
The amount raised over the last three-month period of 2019 was a record amount by a non-incumbent Minnesota House candidate in the first quarter of a race, the Feehan campaign said. It was also more money raised in one quarter than the combined totals raised by the Hagedorn campaign in the first three quarters of last year.
In the first three quarters of 2019, Hagedorn raised more than $728,000. His fundraising totals for the fourth quarter were unavailable.
"I'm so proud of the grassroots support that has poured across southern Minnesota over the last few months, showing that people are tired of Washington's broken political system and ready for a representative who puts people ahead of corporate special interests," Feehan said in a statement.
Feehan, an Iraq War veteran and teacher, is making his second bid for Minnesota's 1st congressional seat. In their first head-to-head contest in 2018, Hagedorn defeated Feehan by 1,300 votes.
Hagedorn's victory flipped the seat to the Republican column for the first time in a dozen years, the seat having previously been held by now DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
The Hagedorn campaign was dismissive of the Feehan campaign's preemptive announcement.
"If Dan Feehan actually spent time with real Minnesotans, he'd know that extreme out-of-state liberal donors and their money won't do anything except help him lose again," said Hagedorn campaign spokesperson Ted Prill. "It's a shame he keeps trying to use Nancy Pelosi's money to buy himself a seat in Congress. As for Jim Hagedorn, he won't ever stop fighting for the 1st District."
Robust fundraising is often a prerequisite for a victorious candidacy, but it isn't always determinative. In the 2016 race, Feehan's campaign spent more than twice as much as a Hagedorn's campaign — $4.1 million to $1.6 million, according to OpenSecrets.com — and yet still lost.
Hagedorn campaigned on supporting the agenda of President Trump, who won the district by 15 points in 2016 against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The fundraising of individual campaigns is often swamped by the spending of outside groups. The 1st District seat was the target of $13.8 million in campaign spending by such groups in 2018.
The Feehan campaign sought to distinguish its grassroots support from what it described as Hagedorn's reliance on PAC and corporate donations. It said that the majority of Feehan's donors and the total amount raised came from people within the state of Minnesota, although it didn't provide a precise figure.
It said only 4% or $30,000 of Hagedorn's fundraising numbers in the first three quarters of 2019 came from small-dollar donors, while more than $377,000 originated from corporations, PACs and Washington, D.C.-based political groups.