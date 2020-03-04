WASHINGTON - Got whiplash yet? This race looks nothing like it did a week ago.
It is no longer Bernie Sanders versus a muddled mess of candidates in the moderate middle. Joe Biden emerged from Super Tuesday as the clear counterweight to Sanders. And he emerged strong.
Biden's last-minute surge appeared potent enough to keep Sanders from gaining an insurmountable lead toward the nomination.
With several states still outstanding, it was possible that Biden could end the night with more delegates than Sanders, a result that was the longest of long shots a few days ago.
Once polls closed, Biden quickly notched decisive victories in three big Southern states: Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. Then he kept going. He was projected to win Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota and Massachusetts, and was leading in several other states.
So what are the top takeaways from the 14 contests on Super Tuesday, the biggest day on the Democrats' primary calendar?
---
THE ESTABLISHMENT STRIKES BACK
Biden looked like a goner for much of February. He got creamed in Iowa, was creamed again in New Hampshire, and hobbled out of Nevada a distant second. His vast lead in the polls at the start of the race seemingly had vanished. He looked tired at events, overwhelmed on the debate stage, and meandering in the field.
Then came his sweeping victory Saturday in South Carolina. And on Tuesday he plowed through the South thanks to overwhelming support from African American voters and a big shift his way in the suburbs. He won or was leading in states where he was barely on the radar last week.
What happened? The establishment fell into line. Big donors grabbed their checkbooks. Democratic heavyweights such as former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid got off the sidelines and endorsed. Voters who had considered billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg moved to Biden en masse Tuesday.
But the race still has a long way to go.
Will donors dig deep enough to help Biden compete with Sanders' huge war chest? Will the organizational chaos in the Biden campaign ease now that the establishment cavalry is invested in boosting him toward the nomination? Will Biden finally stick to a coherent message on the campaign trail and stop wandering into gaffes and goofy non sequiturs?
---
THE BERNIE BOOM IS FAR FROM OVER
Sure, it was better for the Sanders campaign when the opposition was splintered and aimless. It is now him against a mostly united establishment. But betting against his movement is a big risk. It is still strong.
Sanders won in Colorado and his home state of Vermont, and was leading in delegate-rich California and Texas, the night's biggest prizes. But his drubbing in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia reflects the same weakness he faced in 2016, when much of the South did not buy what he was selling. He has had particular difficulty appealing to African American voters in the Sun Belt.
But he also entered Super Tuesday poised to clean up in California, the largest state, thanks in large part to the inroads with Latino voters, who also propelled his win last month in Nevada.
Sanders' prospects also looked good in Texas, the second-largest state voting Tuesday. Even if he does not win Texas outright, he could vacuum up many delegates. Again, the appeal of Sanders to Latinos is playing big. Those successes strengthen the Sanders argument that he is best equipped to beat President Donald Trump. A robust Latino turnout is crucial to that effort.
With small donors pouring millions of dollars into the Sanders campaign, the self-declared democratic socialist has built a formidable machine, one positioned to barrel over any number of obstacles - possibly including the Democratic Party establishment.
---
MIKE DIDN'T GET IT DONE
Former New York Mayor Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars and won ... American Samoa.
The poor billionaires. They have been beat up and battered throughout this contest. Usually by the left. But Bloomberg is finding the mainstream isn't thrilled to have him around either.
Bloomberg went from establishment savior to spoiler and now punch line. His entire case for running was built around Biden's weakness, not his stunning comeback. Bloomberg spent with abandon to make the case that he was the only moderate who could best Sanders for the nomination. Voters roundly rejected him Tuesday.
Bloomberg's case collapsed once America saw not just his ubiquitous ads but the man behind them. He face-planted in his first debate. He was less a disaster in the second debate, but he did little to reassure voters who chiefly want someone who can trounce Trump. Now, voters have delivered their verdict and Bloomberg is under pressure to get out of the way and clear a path for Biden.
Both men are in their late 70s, have made voters cringe while onstage, and often seem out of step with this generation's electorate. But Biden, who spent next to nothing, will emerge from Super Tuesday with a sizable bounty of delegates. Bloomberg, who spent more than any candidate in history, won but a smattering.
A month ago, with centrists splintering the vote and no clear counterweight to Sanders emerging, the billionaire's timing looked impeccable. Now he is looking more like a nuisance.
---
WARREN WON'T GIVE UP THE WAR - YET
This race looks increasingly hopeless for Warren. The left has largely coalesced around Sanders. Moderates are spooked by her far-reaching plans. She has underperformed in state after state. A weak showing in Massachusetts is yet more dismal optics for this candidate. She has no clear path to the nomination.
Yet, she pushes on.
As long as this race could lead to a contested convention, the Warren campaign sees a place for her in it. And so do some very wealthy backers, who are plowing millions into a super PAC aimed at keeping her a visible presence in the field (notwithstanding her pledge earlier in the campaign to disavow any such outside money during the primary).
Warren supporters argue she can rack up enough delegates to play an influential role at the party's convention in Milwaukee - or even emerge as a compromise candidate.
Beyond that, they just like having her voice in the race.
She is a fierce presence on the debate stage. Warren's broadsides arguably sank Bloomberg in the debates. She is an effective champion for equal rights, and makes a persuasive case for big economic change and expansive social programs to audiences that Sanders is not reaching.
As long as donors like what Warren is saying and continue to give, she will have the resources to stay in the field - even if nowhere near the front of it.
---
THIS WILL GET UGLIER
A lot happened on Super Tuesday. But one thing that did not happen was any movement toward reconciliation between these warring wings of the party.
The ideological battle lines have only hardened. Sanders ticked off his litany of grievances with Biden in an angry, finger-wagging election night speech. Biden has been unrestrained in ripping into the democratic socialist agenda that Sanders is promoting.
Now that the nomination battle has narrowed down to these two, all signs suggest it will get more personal and the jabs will be more pointed.
Will they come together once a nominee is chosen? Perhaps. But there is also the potential for lasting damage to the party at a time it is desperate for unity.
---
