Joe Biden won Minnesota with 38% of the vote. See how the eight Southeast Minnesota counties voted.
Having our primary say: Voters share their thoughts on first presidential primary election since 1992
Primary voters from Rochester and neighboring cities had their say Tuesday at the polls.
With 21% of precincts reporting, The Associated Press called the race for Biden, with Bernie Sanders coming in 2nd.
Stephen Lange-Pearson strolled out of the polling station at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester on Tuesday, having voted in his first presidential primary and cast his ballot for Bernie Sanders.