Rochester is scrambling to find 200 or more election judges less than three weeks before the March 3 presidential primary.
“This is a great way for people to jump in,” Rochester City Clerk Anissa Hollingshead said of the need for new judges.
The Rochester City Council certified a list of 382 election judges earlier this month, but Hollingshead said the city needs to fill 470 16-hour shifts to cover the city’s 48 polling sites.
However, she said many judges don’t want to work the entire 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. shift.
“A good number of our judges work a half-day shift, which is a full eight hours,” she said. “I usually talk about staffing needs and numbers in terms of eight-hour shifts to fill, which is 940 for this election.”
The number of empty shifts surprised Hollingshead, who said earlier this year she thought the city had enough trained judges to cover the presidential primary, which will allow voters to fill out a Democratic or Republican ballot to help select a presidential candidate for the chosen party.
“We have quite a few snowbirds and quite a few people who didn’t want to work,” she said, noting that the timing of the elections and added training would be a factor.
Also cited as a concern has been the pay, which has been $160 for a full-day regular judge and $225 for head judges working a full day.
“Part of that is probably indicative of the economic climate,” Hollingshead said, indicating that pay hasn’t been raised as a concern in the past.
The Rochester City Council is slated to address a proposed increase Wednesday, which would put full-day judge pay at $200. Head judge pay would increase to $275 for a full day.
Pay for the half-day shifts would be $100 and $130.
“Other jurisdictions are able to offer higher rates in part because there are no other jurisdictions in the county facing the scale of election judge compensation and costs found in Rochester,” Hollingshead wrote in a request to the City Council.
She said Friday she’s still working on some details related to the need for judges, including contingency plans for what to do if enough judges are not found in the next two weeks.
“We’re having conversations now on what it looks like if the numbers are not there,” she said.
The city is also hoping to offer additional training for new judges.
Olmsted County, which oversees election judge training, has a session of new-judge training scheduled for Thursday morning. The class is scheduled for 2.5 hours.
Three sessions are scheduled for Thursday and Friday to provide the specialized training required for the presidential primary, which requires approximately 90 minutes to become certified for the special March 3 primary.
Heather Bestler, assistant director of Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing, said openings remain in the courses.
She also said the county has recorded this year’s training sessions, which means potential judges could take the required courses online.
Hollingshead said the recorded training will be an option, but she’s also hoping to hold a special training session the week before the presidential primary. She said the sessions would likely combine the two mandated courses.
“We want to make sure they have the opportunity,” she said of new judges who want in-person training.
The city clerk also said state statutes allow for emergency training on Election Day, if needed to fill any remaining openings.