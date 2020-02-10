Kim Hicks of Rochester is seeking the DFL nomination to run against GOP Rep. Duane Quam, who represents Minnesota House District 25A.
Hicks has a launch party planned for 7 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Oronoco Community Center.
Hicks said her decision to run was sparked by the need to establish policies that work for most people with disabilities.
Hicks is a longtime advocate for people with disabilities and people on the autism spectrum. She and her husband, LaMar Hicks, are raising four children ranging in age from five to 18.
"We also need common-sense policies on guns, taxes, the environment and so much more," Hicks said in a press release.
"This is my passion. I'm committed to helping people who feel as though they don't have a voice, people who aren't familiar with government or don't know how to navigate its policies and laws," she said.
Quam has held the seat since 2010. The district includes portions of Dodge and Olmsted counties in southeastern Minnesota and encompasses far Northwest Rochester, Oronoco, Byron, Kasson, Mantorville and parts of Dodge County.