Kenneth Bush, a Rochester businessman, said he is running for District 25B in the state Legislature, making him the first candidate to do so.
Bush, a Republican, ran for the seat in 2018, but lost to incumbent DFL Rep. Duane Sauke 40% to 60%. But last November, Sauke announced his retirement from the Legislature after winning two two-year terms. No one — except Bush, so far — has declared for the open seat.
Bush cited "educational disparities" in the state's public schools as a motivating factor for his candidacy.
"I don't want to say our educational system has failed our kids, but the statistics say we are failing in Minnesota," Bush said, adding that the challenges concern not only minority students, but rural kids as well.
"There is no lack of caring by anybody, whether Democrat or Republican. We care about the kids. It's how we best serve them," he said.
Bush also cited workforce issues, child care and affordable housing as issues that "all tie into the economic betterment of our community."
Bush is vice president of Rochester Asphalt and Concrete. He is also a board member of the Rochester Area Builders Association.
Bush was also a candidate for Red Wing City Council in 2014, but a judge ordered his name's removal from the ballot over a dispute regarding his residency.
Bush said his candidacy is about representing the entirety of Rochester.
"Rochester needs someone who understands the old Rochester, the current Rochester, and what it can be in the future with Destination Medical Center," he said.