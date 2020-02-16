Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW, SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED MONDAY... .A FAST MOVING STORM WILL BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA MONDAY INTO MONDAY EVENING, WITH THAT SNOW MIXING WITH SLEET, FREEZING RAIN, OR EVEN JUST RAIN AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY FOR AREAS SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 90. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 2 TO 5 INCHES IS EXPECTED FOR MUCH OF THE AREA, HIGHEST ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA INTO WESTERN AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN. ROADS WILL BECOME SNOW- COVERED, WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DEVELOPING IN MANY AREAS, INCLUDING DURING THE AFTERNOON COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW, POSSIBLY MIXED WITH FREEZING RAIN. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOWFALL RATES OF 1 INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA MONDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&