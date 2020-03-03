ST. PAUL — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Tuesday, March 3, tweeted a link for voters guiding them to a website that could help them find their precinct. But some who accessed the link Tuesday morning said they were re-directed to a progressive website supportive of Democrat Elizabeth Warren.
The issue with the webpage comes as Minnesotans go to the polls for the state's partisan presidential contests.
While the link Simon shared prompted some to access a nonpartisan tool aimed at helping voters figure out where they can vote, others reported that the link sent them to boldprogressives.org after a webpage reporting high traffic to the site said it would send users to an external page.
Republican lawmakers on Tuesday morning were quick to flag the issue and call on Simon to explain how it occurred. Minnesota senators planned a 1 p.m. hearing to ask Simon about the issue.
Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, on Tuesday said Simon told him the Bold Progressives page was on a list of a series of websites to which voters would be redirected through the Minnesota Secretary of State's website if voters sought to find their voting precinct and demand for other webpages on that list exceeded capacity. He described it as a sort of "overflow load-balancing escape valve" if other sites became too busy.
"This site was allowed to be on a list of potential overflows," Nash said. "And that's a really bad idea. You're sending someone to a progressive site and I don't believe Flo from Progressive Insurance was there helping people learn where to go help cast their vote."
Nash said there was no apparent hacking of the secretary of state's site that occurred. Simon didn't immediately address the issue publicly on Tuesday.