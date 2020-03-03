Stephen Lange-Pearson strolled out of the polling station at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester on Tuesday, having voted in his first presidential primary and cast his ballot for Bernie Sanders.
Lange-Pearson, 18, said the primary boiled down for him to a choice between the progressive Sanders and the moderate Biden. In the end, he voted with his heart, even though a Sanders nomination, he conceded, heightens the risk of President Trump’s re-election.
“He’s stood for positions for a long time. I don’t necessarily appreciate everything he’s done,” Lange-Pearson said about the Vermont senator. “I think Trump will make a laughingstock of Biden.”
It was Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states headed to the polls to choose a Democratic nominee for president, with up to one-third of delegates up for grabs.
For Rochester and Minnesota voters, the experience was different, if not entirely new: the first presidential primary since 1992. Typically, Minnesota’s political parties hosted precinct caucuses, but the evening rituals meant that only a fraction of voters participated.
With the recent departure of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg from the contest, both of whom endorsed Biden — who now appears to be the only candidate capable of stopping Sanders — voters were presented with a stark choice Tuesday.
Rochester resident Jonelle Krygier had never attended a caucus before, but she turned out to vote in Tuesday’s primary, casting a vote for the former vice president. She said she appreciated the opportunity to add her voice.
Turnout depended on polling location and time of day. An Olmsted County election official predicted that turnout of registered voters would likely hit the 20% mark.
“Our turnout was not large,” said Phil Wheeler, who served as a polling official at Rochester Community and Technical College’s Regional Sports Center. “I voted downtown, and they had twice as many as we had.”
In Goodhue County, polling places were seeing slow but steady traffic. One Red Wing poll worker said the lack of a real race on the Republican side — Trump’s name was the only one on the GOP ballot — accounted for the low turnout. But several voters said the ease of voting in a primary, as opposed to a caucus system, drew them to the ballot box.
Kasson resident Mike O’Neil, 65, declined to say who he was voting for, but identified health care and truthfulness as attributes he was looking for in a president.
Anne Tart, 49, identified herself as a Democrat, but said she was undecided about who to vote for as she entered a Kasson polling area. Health care, child care and issues that “would help families tremendously” were her top priorities.
“I’m just really hoping that people do get out and make their voice count, because that’s the way you can make a change,” she said.
In Rochester, Tyler Aug, a freelance videographer, said a primary process was a better way of gauging support for a presidential candidate than a caucus. But more reforms were needed. Aug rued the fact that many absentee ballots were cast for candidates who have since dropped out of the race.
Ranked-choice voting would remedy that problem and guarantee that every ballot cast would count, he said.
Aug voted for Sanders, because his policies would benefit the working class.
“We’re not looking at jobs that have retirement benefits. We’re not looking at jobs that have health care,” he said. “You’re all alone.”