GOODHUE — Roger Kittelson is giving politics another try.
Kittelson, a member of the DFL, announced he is running for the Minnesota Senate District 21 current held by Sen. Mike Goggin, R-Red Wing.
Currently a substitute teacher and bus driver for Goodue and Zumbrota-Mazeppa public schools, Kittelson spent 35 years in the agriculture business, most as a dairy food and feed sales manager for both domestic and international clients. He also spent nine years with the USDA Dairy Division and two years in rural banking.
That perspective, he said, has given him a good view of how politics has harmed Main Street, particularly in rural areas. Kittelson said he'd like to change that.
"I've always had an interest in politics," he said, describing himself as more of an independent than a traditional Democrat or Republican. For example, Kittelson said he supports several items championed by President Donald Trump such as ending the Affordable Care Act — unlike Trump, he's been a longtime advocate of a single-payer system — using tariffs to protect American businesses, and generally supporting small business over Wall Street.
"Education, transportation and health care are our biggest expenses at the state and county level," Kittelson said. "I'd like to curb that and bring it under control."
As a part-time bus driver for public schools, Kittelson said he knows how bad our local roads can be, and he'd like to work with legislators in St. Paul to fix those roads, making them safer for.
This isn't Kittelson's first time running for office. In 2008, for example, while living in Wisconsin, Kittelson advanced to the primary election against then-incumbent Rep. Tom Petri in Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District, losing by roughly a 2-1 margin. More recently, he lost a Minnesota House primary race to Jean Wagenius in 2014 and lost a primary race in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in 2016.
Kittelson graduated from the University of Minnesota, earning a double degree in agricultural economics and political science, and later earning a masters degree in technical communications. He is a father of four and grandfather of three and a graduate of Goodhue Public Schools in Goodhue.