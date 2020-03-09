Tuesday is Township Day — the day when citizens attend their local township meeting to discuss issues with their town board and vote on their annual tax levy.
Many townships also hold their township officer elections on Township Day.
Taxes, township officers, roads, bridges and ditches are all on the table and open for discussion or election on Township Day.
In Olmsted County, you can check the county's website for information about each township.
If you are a township official, report your township's voting results to us by emailing news@postbulletin.com. Put "Township results" in the subject line.