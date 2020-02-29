In another place and in another time, Dodge Center resident Alexis Pflaum might be considered a political anomaly.
Pflaum didn't vote for President Trump, but she supported and defended him for a time until she became disaffected with him. Now, Pflaum intends to vote for Bernie Sanders if he heads the Democratic ticket.
That might seem like a head-snapping switch, but it really isn't, say Pflaum and other Rochester area supporters of the Vermont senator. In fact, Sanders and Trump share renegade qualities that are drawing a swath of voters disaffected with the tired, two-party system.
Like Trump, Sanders is authentic. He's a populist outsider and anti-establishment. And he isn't afraid to speak his mind and has believed what he believes for the past three decades.
"Trump had those same qualities when he was running that I admired," Pflaum said. "He wasn't going to play the game the way that people like, and Bernie has those same qualities."
America has never elected a Socialist president before. Or a Democratic-Socialist. Yet, with the South Carolina primary set for Saturday and Super Tuesday only days away, more voters are grappling with the idea that Sanders might emerge from the scrum as the Democratic presidential nominee or at least with a plurality of delegates heading into the Democratic National Convention.
To a certain vintage voter who has always regarded America as a center-right country politically, this is all highly disorienting stuff. So we talked to Rochester area Sanders backers to clarify all your Berne-ing questions.
Can the U.S. support his high-priced agenda? Sanders supports Medicare-for-all, the Green New Deal, free public college and debt relief for indebted university students. That's a lot of free stuff. Accomplishing one of these agenda items would be a legacy-lasting accomplishment. Sanders wants to do all of them. Can the U.S. afford them?
Several Sanders supporters said they don't expect a Sanders administration to accomplish his entire agenda. But his advocacy has pushed the political conversation far enough leftward, making some things previously unthinkable more doable.
Hema Gorzinski, a Rochester resident and a Sanders' supporter, compares his agenda to the first bid a home buyer makes on a house. Even though the bid is ridiculously low and almost certain to be rejected, it begins the process of compromise that leads to the happy middle.
"In the last election, nobody was talking about Medicare for All except Bernie Sanders," Gorzinski said. "This time, they all have plans. He helped push the conversation to that point."
It may seem incongruous, but young people are the most enthusiastic part of the Sanders' coalition. What is it that draws them to a cranky-looking, 78-year-old, white, Jewish man?
Rachel Zhang, an 18-year-old Mayo High School student who will be voting for her first president, said it is Sanders' consistency of message. He fights for things that young people care about. He's unafraid to speak his mind, which resonates with young people whose voices are often not heeded or shut down.
"People say his agenda is super-progressive, but I don't think that he's that progressive," Zhang said. "He's advocating for basic human rights.
"I think it's too late for incremental change," she added. "We kind of have to do it now rather than in 20 years. We don't have that kind of time right now."
But wouldn't a Sanders nomination guarantee the re-election of President Trump, a prospect many Sanders supporters abhor?
Moderate Democrats have been in panic mode at the prospect of a Sanders nomination, but Rochester area supporters argue that Sanders may be the most electable of the bunch.
Johnny Akzam, a recovery coach for those addicted to drugs or alcohol, said the energy that the Sanders campaign has generated is reminiscent of the enthusiasm Trump unleashed in 2016.
No other moderate Democratic candidate has that juice. He points out that recent polls all show Sanders beating Trump in a head-to-head match-up, sometimes by as much as 8 percentage points.
Akzam, who was inspired by Sanders to run for Congress two years ago, said he could vote for a moderate Democrat if forced to, but he would have to hold his nose.
"That's only because we've been given these moderate policies for over 20 years," Akzam said. "We said, 'we'll listen to you. We'll let you try it out, Obama.' And what happened? They just kept feeding Wall Street, over and over again."
But we've never elected a Socialist or Democratic-Socialist before?
That may be true, but it's not as if Sanders' views and policy prescriptions are out of the mainstream of political thought. Universal health care has been debated since Harry Truman was president.
Daniel Kronemann, a Mayo Clinic development technologist and a Sanders backer, sees the senator's agenda as an extension of FDR's New Deal.
The economy doesn't work for everyone, he said, and people are getting fed up with the status quo. People diagnosed with cancer shouldn't die bankrupt. Kronemann said he has decent insurance as a employee of Mayo, but there were 27 million uninsured people in 2018.
College debt forgiveness is Kronemann's biggest issue. It took him 10 years to pay off his $30,000 student loan debt. He's done the financial calculations for his stepdaughter, and they show her going $60,000 in debt by the time she gets her degree.
It's a kind of a bait-and-switch, he said.
"You tell kids that they need to get an education to get a good job, then take that money from them as they get those jobs," Kronemann said. "They can't buy a house. They can't buy a car. They can't contribute in other ways. The economy just seems unfair."