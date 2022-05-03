SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Experience the value of local news on World Press Freedom Day

In honor of World Press Freedom Day, we've removed our paywall so you can explore your local news without interruption today. We welcome you to read your local news and see our commitment to keeping you connected and informed.

world-press-freedom-day-article-image.jpg
By Matt Sollid
May 03, 2022 12:01 AM
Today is World Press Freedom Day, a time to celebrate the importance of a free and independent press, unrestrained from government bias or interference. For you, it's also an opportunity to experience the value of local news as we’ve removed our paywall for your unlimited access. Read from local journalists who live and work in your community, reporting on the issues that matter most to you. Whether it's covering the school board meeting or examining a city council decision, local journalism plays a critical role in keeping our communities informed.

Your support makes a difference
In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to forget the value of having a reliable source of local information. To know that your community-based journalists are not only committed to providing accurate, well-researched information and facts but also understand the local impact of that news is the value we continue to provide every day.

This work is made possible by the support of our loyal readers and subscribers. So today, experience uninterrupted, unlimited access to your local news. Explore our entire Forum Communications news network for free and see the many ways in which we work to keep you informed and connected. And if you like what you see, please consider supporting us with a subscription.

Experience this value every day
You can get quality journalism and the value of unlimited local news every day for a full year with 50% off your news subscription. Unlock access to more than 20 news sites, e-papers, apps and much more with this limited time offer.

If you aren’t ready to subscribe today, please sign up for one of our free e-newsletters. You’ll receive the news that matters most to you conveniently delivered to your inbox. It’s one of the many ways we remain committed to keeping you connected and informed.

Questions?
Simply contact Customer Success at memberservices@postbulletin.com or call 800-533-1727 for any questions about your news subscription.

