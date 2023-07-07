Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

Falling tree seriously injures Chatfield man Thursday night

The man was hired by the city of Dover to cut down trees when he was apparently struck by a falling tree.

Fatal Motorcycle vs. Passenger Vehicle Crash
An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy car.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:46 AM

DOVER — A 60-year-old Chatfield man is in stable but critical condition after a tree fell on him in Dover, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Parkin.

According to Parkin:

The man was hired by the city of Dover to cut down trees on the 200 block of Seventh Street Southwest. A witness who heard him cutting down trees went to check on him after not hearing the man's chainsaw for some time.

The man was found face down in a ditch and had apparently been hit by a falling tree.

He was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
