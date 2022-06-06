Forum Communications Company announces winner of EZ Pay Gas Card

Forum Communications Company is pleased to announce that the winner of the recent $200 EZ Pay gas card giveaway is Chad Martineau of Superior, WI. With gas prices continuing to climb, Chad gets to take advantage of not only the extra cash to fill up his tank, but also his unlimited access to news that will keep him informed on any news site within the Forum Communications Company. Congratulations, Chad!

EZ Pay allows subscribers to set up automatic recurring payments for their print and digital news subscriptions. This eliminates the need for paper statements, checks and postage and ensures subscribers don’t experience any disruptions to their news delivery. New EZ Pay enrollees will also get an additional month added to their existing subscription for free.

To enroll in EZ Pay, log in to your news account and select the blue “Account” button from the homepage. Then select “Subscriptions” from menu options and choose “Set Up Recurring Payments.” You can also contact our Customer Success team for assistance starting EZ Pay.

