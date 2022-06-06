SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News
|
Explainer
Explainer
Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.

Forum Communications Company announces winner of EZ Pay Gas Card

Forum Communications Company recently asked subscribers to enroll in EZ Pay, and those who enrolled or already made use of this automatic payment option were entered to win a $200 gas card. One lucky winner was drawn at random from all of the eligible entries. Read more to find out who won.

ez-pay-gas-card-winner-article-image (1).jpg
By Matt Sollid
June 06, 2022 05:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Forum Communications Company is pleased to announce that the winner of the recent $200 EZ Pay gas card giveaway is Chad Martineau of Superior, WI. With gas prices continuing to climb, Chad gets to take advantage of not only the extra cash to fill up his tank, but also his unlimited access to news that will keep him informed on any news site within the Forum Communications Company. Congratulations, Chad!

EZ Pay allows subscribers to set up automatic recurring payments for their print and digital news subscriptions. This eliminates the need for paper statements, checks and postage and ensures subscribers don’t experience any disruptions to their news delivery. New EZ Pay enrollees will also get an additional month added to their existing subscription for free.

To enroll in EZ Pay, log in to your news account and select the blue “Account” button from the homepage. Then select “Subscriptions” from menu options and choose “Set Up Recurring Payments.” You can also contact our Customer Success team for assistance starting EZ Pay.

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESS
What to read next
IMG-3746.JPG
News
Tornado reported in Forada area; Nelson was also hit hard; 2,000 still without power
It's the second tornado for Douglas County, Minnesota in 18 days
May 30, 2022 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff