h0297 BC-BBA-Yankees-Rodrigue 6thLd-Writethru 11-14 0921

A-Rod truly prefers pinstripes

NEW YORK — In a startling turn of events, Alex Rodriguez spoke with the Steinbrenner family and New York Yankees officials Wednesday and told them he wants to stay in pinstripes.

His longtime agent, Scott Boras, wasn’t involved in the talks. Yankees officials sounded confident the negotiations could lead to an agreement.

Rodriguez, likely to win his third AL MVP award next week, had not made any public statements since becoming a free agent following the Yankees’ first-round loss to Cleveland in the playoffs. After consulting with his wife and family, Rodriguez reached out to Hank and his brother, Hal, through a third party.

"It became clear to me that I needed to make an attempt to engage the Yankees regarding my future with the organization," Rodriguez said in a statement. "We know there are other opportunities for us, but Cynthia and I have a foundation with the club that has brought us comfort, stability and happiness."