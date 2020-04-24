An under-construction apartment complex in downtown Rochester is dropping the numbers for a more generally colorful name.
A 50-unit complex being built on the northeast corner of First Avenue Southwest and Fourth Street has been labeled temporarily as 324 Apartments since developers North Rock Real Estate and Ackerberg started rolling out the plans.
The apartment complex is next to 318 Commons on the former site of Gallery 24/The Creative Salon.
In recent years, Med City has been flooded with new apartment projects. Many have chosen to incorporate their addresses into the complex's name — Flats on 4th, 501 on 1st, 318 Commons and even Red44.
The numerical name trend doesn't seem to be as popular anymore, with recent projects taking on more unique names, like The Maven, The Berkman and Avani Living.
Now the apartments being built at 33 4th St. SW are painting themselves with a distinctive name.
North Rock and Minneapolis-based Ackerberg have exchanged the "324 Apartments" moniker for The Hue.
Construction continues on The Hue, as much of downtown is at a pandemic-induced standstill.
The hope is to have the apartments completed and open sometime this summer.