It sounds — and looks — like action involving hearing- and sight-related businesses are in the works in Southwest Rochester.
A Rochester building permit was filed this week for "a tenant fit-up of existing grey box" at 2150 2nd St. SW for the Amy Swain Hearing Centers. The project valued at $120,000 is just a block or two east of the current Med City location of the hearing center, 201 23rd Ave. SW.
The "grey box" space is located in the new commercial center anchored by Southwest Chiropractic & Rehabilitation clinic. Dr. Robert Gustafson owns both the building and the clinic.
Amy Swain Hearing Centers has operated for four years at 201 23rd Ave. SW, the Northwest Mutual building at the corner of 23rd Avenue Southwest and Second Street Southwest.
Sight is also the focus of another building permit in the southwest area.
Total Vision Eyecare is gearing up to open a clinic at 1620 W. Center St. in the commercial complex that includes the Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and the Avani Living apartments. That center is next to the Miracle Mile shopping center.
While Total Vision is making headway toward opening, the Amy Swain project is in the very early stages.
I'll track the progress of both as they move forward.