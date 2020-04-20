After weeks of being closed, a downtown Rochester restaurant is firing up its kitchen to start cooking with relish for delivery and takeout.
When the order came that restaurants could only sell meals by takeout or delivery, Zach Ohly shut down Cameo at the Castle at 121 N. Broadway Ave.
"We believe Cameo is a one-of-a-kind experience that is hard to replicate with take out," said Ohly.
Now with the uncertainty of when things will return somewhat to normal, he is gearing up to re-open the kitchen and launch Relish by Cameo.
"In the interim, changing up our offerings to be better suited for takeout and a lower price point," said Ohly. "We will still have some items from Cameo available, like our bread pudding and short ribs."
Relish will introduce some new ideas like regional flavor bowls including a Mexican bowl and a Greek bowl. There will also be large format meals, like baked pastas and roast chicken dinners available as well as cocktail kits from Cameo's popular bar.
Relish will offer online ordering, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery in Rochester.
Ohly hopes bring back about 25 percent of his staff of 50 employees to bring the restaurant back to life.
Due to issues with national food delivery apps, like DoorDash and GrubHub, Relish by Cameo staff will handle the delivery.
There are a lot of moving parts to get up and running before Relish can start taking orders. He hopes to kick things off this week, possibly as early as Thursday.
Watch cameoatthecastle.com and Cameo's social media sites for more information about when Relish by Cameo will start cooking.
Ohly and his wife, Danika Ohly, opened the upscale casual, 160-seat restaurant and bar in the 5,000-square-foot basement of The Castle in 2018.