A Minnesota-based producer and retailer of CBD products recently doubled its Med City footprint.
The CBD Centers opened its second Rochester shop on Saturday at 102 17th Ave. NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
CBD comes from hemp and has become very popular in recent years for its use to relieve pain, inflammation, anxiety, depression, digestive issues and more.
The first CBD Centers Rochester location opened in 2019 in Suite 104 at 3780 Marketplace Drive NW in the Rochester Marketplace shopping center. This new shop provides the "full experience" for customers, General Manager Trevor McCarty said.
"We have a fully functioning lab and a grow room along with the shop," he said.
That shows what the CBD Centers organization sees as its main strength in an increasingly competitive market. All of the plants are grown on 800 acres of farmland in Southern Minnesota and then processed in a plant in Waseca.
"We're a seed-to-shelf organization," McCarty said. "We know it, because we grow it."
The CBD Centers carries a variety of CBD products, including oils, gummy candies, inhalables, as well as whole flowers for smoking.
McCarty said the Miracle Mile shop has a team of four employees on staff now, but they hope to hire a couple more soon.