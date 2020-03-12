A new player is joining the Rochester burger battle this summer as the Boston-based Wahlburgers chain plans to open inside a Med City grocery store.
The West Circle Hy-Vee store at 4221 West Circle Dr. NW is planning to close its full-service Market Grille restaurant and replace it with a Wahlburgers location. This is the only Wahlburgers coming to Rochester, though the same transition is happening at all Hy-Vee stores with a Market Grille.
"Our customers are wanting more fresh and convenient meal options. Our 21 Hy-Vee Market Grille full-service restaurants will transition to a casual, counter-service Wahlburgers restaurant by early summer," wrote Hy-Vee Director of Public Relations Christina Gayman.
While she did not answer questions about how many employees currently staff the Market Grille, Gyaman did state that some of employees will "transition to other positions within the store" and some will work for Wahlburgers. The rest of the workers "will need to find other positions within the community."
The Market Grille is expected to remain open during the transition and continue to operate a full bar.
Hy-Vee introduced the Market Grille concept to Rochester when it opened its fourth store in the Med City in 2015. The other three stores house Market Café casual restaurants, a format with a smaller footprint.
Wahlburgers is run by Chef Paul Wahlberg, the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The family and restaurant chain was the focus of a reality television show that aired on the A&E channel.
The chain is known for its hamburgers, sloppy joes sandwiches and tater tots.