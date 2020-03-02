Change is cooking on South Broadway.
Signs went up at Rochester's far south Dunn Bros. Coffee shop at 2550 South Broadway last week, stating that the shop would be closed during the month of March for renovations and a change in focus.
While the name and menu are slated to change, the coffee looks to be staying the same.
"We will reopen in April as the Blue Plate Diner," according to the sign. "Same great Dunn Brothers coffee and a new diner-style food menu."
Dennis and Lynn Wong opened that shop — their third Rochester Dunn Bros. — in the cozy, 1,600-square-foot space in December 2016. Papa John's pizza had previously occupied the spot in the commercial center in front of Kohls and Michaels crafts.
The Wongs have a long history in Rochester, starting with the original Wong's Café followed by success with the Dunn Bros. brand. Their other Dunn Bros. shops are at 120 Elton Hills Dr. NW and 1340 Salem Road SW.
They are also known to change things up when they feel it's necessary. The Wongs opened Zumbro River Café, next to Elton Hills Dunn Bros. in 2014. In 2016, they absorbed the cafe to make a larger DB coffee shop.
Not a lot of details are known yet about the Blue Plate Diner, but the coming eatery has already launched an account on Instagram with the first post starting with "Surprise!"
It looks like spring of 2020 will mark the re-birth of the South Broadway spot.
While some things are obviously changing, the 18-year-old commercial building will keep its tradition as a place to get a cup of caffeine.
Soon after the complex was built in 2002, Doc's Coffee Co. opened on the end opposite of Dunn's Bros, where Berry Blendz now sells fruit smoothies. It was followed for a short time in 2003 by the Sanus Bosnian Café and Grill, which served dramatically strong Bosnian coffee.