While the pandemic is causing many to lose income, one area company is raising wages.
Charter Spectrum, a Stamford, Conn.-based Internet and cable provider, announced Monday that it's increasing most salaries immediately, with the goal of raising their minimum wage from $15 an hour to $20 an hour by 2022.
An initial pay increase of $1.50 an hour will be implemented "immediately for frontline field technicians and customer service call center employees who are the face of our company," according to the company's announcement.
Charter, which has 950 employees statewide, declined to say how many Rochester workers will be impacted by this change. In March 2019, Charter said it had 800 employees working at its three local facilities.
It occupies three complexes in Rochester — a call center at 5720 Bandel Road, the Rochester Technology Park (formerly the IBM campus) and its local headquarters at at 3993 Heritage Place NW.
The cable provider had been planning to increase the minimum wage from $15 to $20, but the pandemic inspired the Charter's leaders to start the change sooner than planned.
“Because of the important work we do, there will continue to be crises we will face, including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, fires, and ice storms for as long as we are in business. We keep people connected no matter what," stated Charter CEO Tom Rutledge in the announcement. "It’s the obligation we have to the communities we serve."