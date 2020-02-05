Two Med City entrepreneurs hope to breathe new life into a nostalgic 74-year-old Rochester shop.
On Friday, Jon and Stacie Zimmerman took over ownership of the Collins Feed & Seed Center at 411 Second Ave. NW. They purchased it from Randy and Ann Collins. The Collinses will remain on staff to help with the transition.
The old-fashioned shop has long been selling pet feed, lawn and garden supplies at the edge of downtown Rochester as well as delivering feed directly to customers' homes. The Collins also have a large stock of antiques for sale, which Jon Zimmerman sees as an unknown local treasure.
"There are 10,000-square-feet of antiques in downtown Rochester that nobody knows about," he said. "Collins Feed & Seed has remarkable potential for growth."
The plan is to re-brand the antiques portion of the business as All American Antiques, a store-within-a-store. Remodeling of the store, which is starting this week, will included creating a separate entrance for All American Antiques.
"We're also adding more pet-related accessories, toys and treats plus related merchandise," said Zimmerman. "Working with Paws and Claws, we're also going to have a 'cat shack,' a screened-in room where kids can play with cats available for adoption."
The idea is to enhance the nostalgia that Collins' wooden floors and classic style invoke. The store originally opened in 1946 as Stoppel Feed & Seed and sold feed, seed corn and fertilizer.
“This is truly an old-fashioned general store capturing a lifetime of memories. We plan to enhance this operation with new marketing and branding efforts," stated Zimmerman in the announcement of the project. "Stepping inside this store is equivalent to stepping back in time."
He also plans to launch a marketing agency to be based in Collins Feed and Seed.
Zimmerman has a lot of experience with the local business landscape. He is the owner of Red Nose Lighting, Rochester Outdoor Living, Polytek Surface Coatings and Stoneworks, all under the umbrella of Zimprovements. Zimprovements has a showroom at 6747 10th Ave. SW.