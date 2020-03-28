In the time of COVID-19, a Rochester coffee drive-thru is offering its customers more than just caffeine and sandwiches.
Lumen Coffee at 3550 55th St. NW has expanded its menu a bit to add some grocery basics, like milk and eggs, to save its customers a trip to the grocery store.
"I knew that this would be something people would be dealing with. It's an opportunity for people to have less risk of exposure," said Bryce Fogelson of adding Lumen Pantry selections to his shop's usual coffee and tea offerings.
Don't expect anything like toilet paper or ground beef. Fogelson said this is just about the essentials.
For now, that means milk from Kapper's Big Red Barn dairy in Chatfield, free-range eggs, butter, organic bananas and, of course, coffee beans.
The selection, so far, is being driven by items Lumen already needs to keep on hand, but it could be expanded.
"We want to help our customers get what they want. I would love people to make suggestions," Fogelson said. "We have a lot of storage upstairs (in the coffee stand)."
This is not new territory for him. He grew up around his father Randy Fogelson's Byron Market Place store in Byron.
Fogelson launched Lumen in the 480-square-foot former Snappy Stop drive-thru in 2017. Last year, Lumen began working with the new Daube's Bakery location on South Broadway to offer coffee there. Daube's has temporarily closed its Rochester shops during the pandemic.
Lumen is staffed by eight employees.