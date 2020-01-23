In preparation for the annual prom season, Shelly Halfman is opening Prom ReSale consignment shop in downtown Rochester to sell lightly used gowns.
Halfman, a Rochester fitness professional, is leasing a 2,200-square-foot space at 319 S. Broadway. That's where Zerkalov Art Gallery was briefly located in 2019 and where Refashion Consigned Furniture & Clothing was based before it moved to northwest Rochester in 2018.
The plan is to open the doors on Friday. Prom ReSale will then be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through April.
This is not Halfman's first time running a gown consignment shop, though it will be her largest storefront.
"This is my fourth year doing the consignment sale to help girls recover money from their expensive gowns from the past three years. I was previously located in my fitness studio, ShellyG Fitness, LLC in northeast Rochester, and with such a large response I decided to find a larger space and make it bigger and better than ever," she wrote in announcing her new project.
Prom ReSale is accepting clean prom dresses or gala gowns from the last three years for consignment.
"I started this because I am a mom of daughters with multiple expensive gowns and knew there had to be a way to recycle some of those dollars to reinvest in the next gown. Prom can be extremely expensive, with new designer gowns ranging from $250 to more than $800," she wrote. "Last year, I had over 300 dresses with a 40 percent sales rate. This year, I am hoping to collect more than 400. I have added ladies Gala gowns to our collection for the numerous events in Rochester this time of year."
For consignment details and drop-off times, Halfman can be reached by email at Fitandfabulousmn@gmail.com.